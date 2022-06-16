Skip to main content
2 Stocks to Watch After Retail Sales
2 Stocks to Watch After Retail Sales

Kroger Stock Slides As Same Store Sales Guide Clouds Earnings Beat, Outlook Boost

Kroger's same-store sales guidance fell modestly shy of Street forecasts, but boosted its full-year profit outlook as consumer pivot to food and staples spending.

Kroger Co.  (KR) - Get Kroger Company (The) Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday, and boosted its full-year profit forecast, as customers shifted focus to food and staples purchases amid the fastest domestic inflation in more than four decades.

Kroger said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on May 21 came in at $ 1.45 per share, up 21.8% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.30 per share. Group sales, Kroger said, were up 11% to $44.6 billion and again topped analysts' consensus forecast of $44.24 billion tally. 

Data from the Commerce Department yesterday showed the overall retail sales fell 0.3% in May, thanks in part to a surge in U.S. gasoline prices that diverted discretionary spending. Grocery store sales, however, are up 8.5% so far this year, and rose 4.6% on the month.

Looking into the 2023 fiscal year, which ends next February, Kroger said it sees full year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $3.95 per share, a 10 cent improvement from the lower end of its prior guidance.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

The group's same-store sales guidance, however, fell modestly shy of the Refinitiv forecast of 3.2%, with the chain estimating an increase of between 2% and 3%.

"Kroger achieved strong first quarter results as we successfully executed on our strategy of Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital," said CEO Rodney McMullen. "We are incredibly proud of our associates who continue to put the customer at the center of everything we do."

"Our team is doing an outstanding job managing costs in an inflationary environment, which is allowing us to continue to invest in our associates while providing our customers the freshest food at affordable prices when and where they need it," he added. "Looking ahead, we are well positioned to continue delivering for our customers, investing in our associates, and driving sustainable returns for shareholders." 

Kroger shares were marked 4.9% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $48.40 each.

Chinese Cryptocurrency Scam Ringleaders Jailed In US$2.25 Billion Ponzi Scheme Involving PlusToken Platform
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Scams: Want to Avoid Them? Here Are Five Red Flags.

By Luc Olinga
RV camping vegas nevada desert travel sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best RV Destinations in the U.S.

By Samanda Dorger
Revlon To Acquire Rival Elizabeth Arden Paying $14 a Share
MARKETS
REV

Revlon Stock Slides As Cosmetics Group Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

By Martin Baccardax
NYSE Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXTSLA

Stocks Slump on Recession Concerns, Tesla, Twitter, Revlon And McDonald's In Focus - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
Robinhood Lead
TECHNOLOGY
HOODCOINMSTR

Robinhood, the Gen Z Brokerage, Close to the Danger Zone

By Luc Olinga
Bitcoin Correction
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin Tries to Stop the Bleeding Despite Crypto Scandals

By Luc Olinga
NIO Lead
TECHNOLOGY
NIOTSLA

Nio Readies Its Tesla Model Y Rival

By Kirk O’Neil
Redfin Stock Pops on Stephens Upgrade to Overweight
INVESTING
COMPRDFN

Real Estate Companies Are Laying Off Staff Right And Left

By Veronika Bondarenko