Skip to main content
How CPI Could Influence Next Fed Rates Decision
How CPI Could Influence Next Fed Rates Decision

Kohl's Stock Slumps After Retailer Guts Full-Year Profit Forecast As Shoppers Feel Inflation Squeeze

“Second quarter results were impacted by a weakening macro environment, high inflation and dampened consumer spending, which especially pressured our middle-income customers," said CEO Michelle Gass.

Kohl's Corp.  (KSS)  shares slumped lower Thursday after the retailer slashed its full-year profit forecast amid a pullback in discretionary spending by inflation-hit consumers.

Kohl's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July came in at $1.11 per share, down 55.2% from the same period last year but topping the Street consensus forecast of $1.03 per share. Group revenues, Kohl's said, fell 8% to $4.09 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $3.85 billion tally.

Kohl's, however, said it expects weakening demand over the back half of the year, with a shift towards value-orientated private brands and fewer shopping trips and smaller ticket purchases "for the foreseeable future". 

That will likely pull full-year earnings to a range of between $2.80 and $3.20 per share, well below its prior forecast of between $6.45 to $6.85 per share

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“Second quarter results were impacted by a weakening macro environment, high inflation and dampened consumer spending, which especially pressured our middle-income customers," said CEO Michelle Gass. "We have adjusted our plans, implementing actions to reduce inventory and lower expenses to account for a softer demand outlook. Kohl’s has navigated difficult periods in the past and I am confident in our ability to successfully manage through the current uncertainty."

Kohl's shares were marked 8% lower in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $31.23 each.

Earlier this week, 13-F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission indicated that activists investors at Starboard Value have slashed their stake in the struggling retailer following attempts to buy it earlier this year.

The filing showed Starboard has cut around 80% of its 2.59% stake in Kohl's, which it began accumulating in January, over the three months ending in June. The fund now owns around 535,000 shares, according to its 13-F report.

Last month, Kohl's ended talks with the Franchise Group FRG over a possible $8 billion takeover, following similar interest from private equity firms and retail asset investors, including Sycamore Partners, Simon Property Group SPG and Brookfield Asset Management..

It will be a good day for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
TECHNOLOGY
AMZN

Amazon Accuses Regulator of Harassing Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy

By Luc Olinga
ipad pro (1)
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Preparing For iPhone 14 Launch On September 7 - Report

By Martin Baccardax
Stock Market Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^IN^COMPX

Stocks Nudge Lower, Cisco, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Apple And Home Sales In Focus - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
Cisco Stock
MARKETS
CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Leaps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2023 Sales Outlook As Supply Chain Pressures Ease

By Martin Baccardax
American Airlines Boom Supersonic Overture Aircraft Lead KL
INVESTING
AAL

American Airlines to Go Supersonic

By Michael Tedder
Boom Supersonic Overture Lead KL
INVESTING
AAL

How Airlines May Revive Fast Air Travel at More Reasonable Price

By Veronika Bondarenko
Sarepta
INVESTING
SRPT

Did Sarepta Therapeutics Just Unveil a Breakthrough?

By Maxx Chatsko
Jennifer King Lead
INVESTING

Here's How Much Pro Sports Teams Are Losing From Empty Seats

By Tony Owusu