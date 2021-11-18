Kohl's Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Forecast, Boosting 2022 Profit Outlook

Kohl's followed Macy's with a much stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings beat, alongside an improved full-year outlook, as retailers defy supply chain and inflation concerns.

Kohl's Corp (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report blasted posted much stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, while raising its full-year earnings guidance, as retailers continue to see improving demand despite inflation concerns and supply chain disruptions.

Kohl's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on October 30 came in at $1.65 per share, up from profits of a penny per shares for the same period last year and more than double the Street consensus forecast of 64 cents per share. Group revenues, Kohl's said, rose 15.5% to $4.3.7 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $4.27 billion tally.

Looking into the 2022 financial year, Kohl's said it sees net sales growing by a 'mid- twenties' percentage rate, up for its prior forecast of 'low-twenties' with adjusted earnings in the region of $7.10 to $7.30 per share, up from its prior forecast of $5.80 to $6.10 per share.

“Our strategic efforts to transform Kohl’s into the leading destination for the active and casual lifestyle continue to build momentum," said CEO Michelle Gass. "We delivered another quarter of record earnings with both sales and margins exceeding expectations."

“All of the pieces of our strategy are coming together and we remain incredibly confident in the future of our business," she added. :We are raising our full year 2021 guidance and continue to accelerate our share repurchase activity, reinforcing our commitment to driving shareholder value."

Kohl's shares were marked 8.34% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $61.19 each.

U.S. retail sales jumped for a third consecutive month in October, data from the Commerce Department indicated Tuesday, rising 1.7% to a collective $638.2 billion as consumers continue to shrug-off surging inflation pressures thanks in part to job market gains and improving wages.

Inflation continues to hover over the retail sector, however, after consumer price inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in three decades last month as record-high energy prices and supply chain disruptions lifted the heading reading to 6.2%.