Johnson & Johnson Stock Higher After Unveiling End To Global Baby Powder Sales In 2023

Johnson & Johnson, which began selling Baby Powder in 1894, will end all sales of the talc-based product next year.

Updated at 5:35 am EST

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares edged higher Friday after the consumer healthcare group said it would completely halt the sale of its iconic talc-based baby powder products next year.

Johnson & Johnson, which faces around 38,000 lawsuits centered around links to cancer-causing asbestos found in the talc-based product , stopped selling Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada in 2020. The group, which began selling talc-based Baby Powder in 1894, said late Thursday that it will transition to "an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio" starting in 2023.

Late last year, Johnson & Johnson noted that costs linked to defending cases linked to allegations that its Baby Powder, and other talc-based products, contained cancer-causing asbestos are close to $1 billion. Another $3.5 billion has been tied to previous verdicts and settlements.

The group then spun-off a specially-created subsidiary, LTL Management LLC, to house all of its talc-related litigation liabilities that immediately filed for bankruptcy protection in North Carolina, with the case ultimately transferred to a court in New Jersey.

Johnson & Johnson shares were marked 0.4% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $167.79 each.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings but trimmed its full year sales and profit forecasts owing to the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

Pharmaceuticals sales were up 6.7% to $13.332 billion while Covid vaccine sales, Johnson & Johnson said, more than doubled from last year to $544 million.

Looking into the 2022 financial year, Johnson & Johnson trimmed its forecast for adjusted earnings to between $10.00 to $10.10 per share, down from its prior forecast of $10.15 to $10.35 per share, with sales in the region of $93.3 to $94.3 billion.

That's down from its previous estimate of $94.8 billion to $95.8 billion, although that tally included vaccine sales.