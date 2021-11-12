Johnson & Johnson Break-Up May Put Triple-A Credit Rating At Risk - Moody's

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report may lose its coveted triple-A credit rating following the spin-off of its consumer health division, Moody's Investors Service hinted Friday, leaving Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report as the only American company with the highest debt grade.

Johnson & Johnson said it will spin-off its consumer health division -- which includes brands such as Band-Aid, Baby Powder and Tylenol and is likely to generate $15 billion in revenues this year -- from its pharmaceutical and medical devices division over the next 18 to 24 months.

Moody's said the separation could alter what it called the "significant scale" across Johnson & Johnson's three business division -- consumer, pharmaceuticals and medical devices -- that underpins it current triple-A rating. Liabilities tied to court rulings on tac product liability, which are likely to remain with the consumer health group, would also "represent an overhang to J&J's otherwise excellent credit quality."

Last month, Johnson & Johnson noted that costs linked to defending 40,000 cases linked to allegations that its Baby Powder, and other talc-based products, contained cancer-causing asbestos are close to $1 billion. Another $3.5 billion has been tied to previous verdicts and settlements.

"There is currently no change to J&J's Aaa long-term rating, but Moody's will continue to evaluate the credit implications of the separation as more details become available and as the transaction date gets closer," the ratings company said.

"As more details around the separation transaction become available, the potential resolution of talc and opioid litigation will be an important factor in J&J's overall credit profile," Moody's added. "A large opioid settlement proposal remains pending, while J&J took recent steps through the bankruptcy filing of a subsidiary intended to bring resolution to talc litigation."

Johnson & Johnson shares were marked 2.6% higher in pre-market trading Friday to indicate an opening bell price of $167.27 each.