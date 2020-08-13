Jobless Claims Dip Below 1 Million for First Time Since Pandemic

First-time jobless benefit claims processed since Covid-19 hit U.S. shores dip below 1 million as companies laid off workers at a slower pace.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 963,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits inthe week ended Aug. 8, down from a revised 1.186 million claims the week earlier. Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting claims of 1.15 million.

Continuing claims, which are the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 15.486 million for the week ended Aug. 1, down from a revised 16.09 million the week before. The continuing claims numbers are reported with a one-week lag, but are considered a better gauge of the labor market.

While trending slightly lower in recent weeks, the numbers continue to reflect companies’ ongoing struggles to remain open, productive and in need of workers, particularly with the coronavirus’s resurgence in many regions across the country.

They also point to what economists and more recently Federal Reserve officials anticipate concerning the rebound in growth since March: that it is temporary, and additional flare-ups of Covid-19 potentially exacerbated by back-to-school and other plans next month could mean a second dip in economic activity, and in turn an increase in jobless benefit claims.

Indeed, while the U.S. economy added a better-than-expected 1.8 million jobs last month and the headline unemployment rate dipped slightly to 10.2%, the pace of hiring slowed – mainly from a surge in coronavirus infections and new business closures.

