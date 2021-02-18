Jobless Claims Rise as Pandemic Punts Labor Market Recovery

Jobless claims unexpectedly climb back above 800,000 as businesses scale back on rehiring workers despite an easing of virus-related restrictions throughout the country.

Jobless claims jumped back above 800,000 last week as businesses scaled back on their rehiring of workers despite an easing of virus-related restrictions - another sign that the labor market is struggling to recover from the worst of the pandemic.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 861,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits in the week ended Feb. 13, down from an upwardly revised 848,000 claims the week earlier. Economists polled by FactSet had expected claims of 773,000.

Continuing claims, which are the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 4.49 million for the week ended Feb. 6, down from the previous week's revised 4.56 million, the Labor Department said.

Winter storms that have impacted Texas and other parts of the country were not part of the most recent tally. However, cold weather as well the threat of new, highly contagious variants of the virus have contributed to a broader winter slowdown that has kept businesses from not only hiring new workers but keeping workers on the job.

"This is not the direction that you want to see jobless claims go, but keep in mind this could be a small bump in the road as the pace for vaccinations continues to accelerate and cases are down across the country," said Mike Loewengart, Managing Director, Investment Strategy with E*TRADE Financial.

Jobless claims - a proxy for layoffs - remain above the pre-coronavirus pandemic peak of 695,000, but have fallen from 926,000 in early January.

Part of the reason the numbers continue to remain high is that many Americans have stopped collecting regular jobless benefits and have switched to collecting state-run pandemic-related assistance.

On that front, some 7.685 million Americans claimed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits through Jan. 23, while 4.061 million individuals claimed Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

To be sure, additional stimulus as well as the broader rollout of vaccinations are widely expected to bolster the economy and in turn re-hiring - something that despite Thursday's market declines economists are already baking in to their long-term views.

"While the labor market remains under pressure, other segments of the economy are near or above pre-COVID levels," said E*TRADE Financial's Loewengart. "Further, when you factor in Congress’ willingness and ability to repeatedly step in to keep our economy running as we recover, it is more than likely that a disappointing read like this will be shrugged off."