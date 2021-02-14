Depending on where you work, you may have Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, off for Presidents Day. It's a federal holiday that takes place on the third Monday of February, so government services will be closed, but many places will still be open and in fact, some retailers will have sales on the holiday.

With this uncertainty, you may not be totally sure if any of the stock markets will be open on Presidents Day for you to buy or sell. Will the stock market be available for trading on Presidents Day, or will it be closed in observance?

Is the Stock Market Open on Presidents Day?

The major stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, will be closed in observance of Presidents Day. You'll have to wait until the Tuesday after to do your trading. In addition, the U.S. bond market will also be closed on Presidents Day.

Currency and commodities markets may be open on Presidents Day, though depending on the specific one it may not be open for its usual trading hours. However, it is recommended that you are extremely cautious when trading during a holiday, as fewer people trading on the market can have an impact on liquidity.

When Is the Stock Market Closed?

While it closes on some holidays, some days (like the day after Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve) it will open at its regular time but close early.

After Presidents Day, markets like the NYSE and Nasdaq will remain open for the usual hours each weekday until Friday, Apr. 2, 2021, when they will be closed in observance of Good Friday.

What Are the Regular Hours for the Stock Market?

The regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq are Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 4 pm Eastern. You can trade premarket and after-hours on weekdays that the stock market is open but not on holidays when the stock market is closed.

Is Jim Cramer Airing Mad Money on Memorial Day?

No. CNBC will be airing an episode of Shark Tank in the 6 pm Eastern time slot, which is when Mad Money usually airs on weekdays. Here is the latest Mad Money recap from the team at TheStreet.