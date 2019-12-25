Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on New Year's Eve 2019?

It's hard to believe, but we're already at the end of this year and heading toward a new one. Hopefully, you're preparing to spend the night of New Year's Eve with loved ones celebrating a great year and the start of a new one. And hopefully you have at least one of either New Year's Eve or New Year's Day off work.

Of course, with certain holidays, many investors and traders are wondering if they have the opportunity to buy and sell stocks on New Year's Eve. Will you?

Is the Stock Market Open on New Year's Eve?

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will be open for their standard hours on New Year's Eve; that is to say, opening at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and closing at 4 p.m. Eastern. Any new traders who were wondering if Dec. 31 still allowed for trades can rest assured that you will have your usual hours available to you.

If you're wondering about the bond market, however, it closes early. The bond market will close at 2 p.m. Eastern on New Year's Eve, so get your work done early that day. The hours for currency markets will vary, but expect most to be open for at least part of the day.

Is the Stock Market Open on New Year's Day?

No. In celebration of the new year, neither the NYSE nor Nasdaq is open for New Year's Day. Bond markets will also be closed on Jan. 1.

When Is the Stock Market Closed?

After New Year's Day, the stock market will open and close at its normal hours mentioned above for a few weeks.

The next time the markets will close in 2020 will be Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.