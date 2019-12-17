While some Americans will be spending Christmas Eve with their families and loved ones, others may be doing some last-minute shopping to get their final holiday gifts.

If you're looking to get some final trading done before Christmas Day, though, you're probably wondering: will any of the markets be open on Christmas Eve?

Is the Stock Market Open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, for a limited time on Christmas Eve the stock market, as it were, will be open for buying and selling stocks. Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will open at their usual time (9:30 a.m. Eastern time) but will close early, at 1 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 24.

If you're looking to do some trading on the bond market on Dec. 24, that will be open as well, closing at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Currency markets should be open for limited periods during Christmas Eve as well, though these will vary.

Is the Stock Market Open on Christmas Day?

On Christmas Day (which falls on a Wednesday in 2019), both the NYSE and Nasdaq will be closed in observance of the holiday. This is also true of bond markets.

When is the Stock Market Closed?

The next time the market will be closed for a holiday following this will be the very next week; the markets are closed Jan. 1 in observance of New Year's Day.

Beyond this, on other days for the rest of the year you can anticipate the markets being open at their standard hours; that is to say, opening at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and closing at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

On an average day for markets it is possible to do premarket hours trading and aftermarket hours trading. However, these can be very risky times for trading, as fewer securities and fewer people doing trading can lead to more volatility and less liquidity.