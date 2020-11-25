Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Black Friday?

Will the markets be open on Black Friday this year, and if so how long will they be open for?

Many Americans will be celebrating a much-needed four-day weekend for Thanksgiving, while others may be working as a result of the many Black Friday doorbuster deals, including an Apple Watch. Black Friday will look much different this year for several retailers as they adapt to the conditions presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

But what about the market? Will the markets be open for trading the day after Thanksgiving this year?

Is the Stock Market Open on Black Friday?

The stock market will be open on Black Friday this year -- for a little while, at least. Rather than normal market hours, both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will close at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday, Nov. 27. Bond markets will close early as well, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Currency markets should be open, too.

So if you're planning on doing some buying and selling before getting a head start on your holiday shopping that weekend, you've got a few hours to get your trading in the day after Thanksgiving.

Is the Stock Market Open on Thanksgiving Day?

While markets will be open for several hours on the 27th, on actual Thanksgiving Day the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets will all be closed in celebration of the holiday. It will reopen again at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

When Is the Stock Market Closed?

After Thanksgiving weekend, the next time the markets will be closed for a holiday will be Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve, the markets will have the same schedule as on Black Friday: New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq open until 1 p.m., bond markets open until 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Between these holidays, the stock market will open and close at its usual hours: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern, respectively.

