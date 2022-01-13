Skip to main content
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Biggest IPOs Amid the Pandemic
Biggest IPOs Amid the Pandemic

Private Equity Firm TPG Prices Initial Public Offering at $29.50 a Share

Private equity firm TPG prices its initial public offering at the midpoint of its marketed range at a time when the window for IPOs appears to be closing.

Private equity firm TPG Inc. priced its initial public offering at the midpoint of its marketed range, marking the first IPO out of the gate in 2022.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that TPG and one of its investors sold the shares Wednesday for $29.50 each. TPG and China Life Insurance Group had offered 33.9 million shares at a price of between $28 and $31 a share.

The vaunted private equity firm initially announced its intentions to go public in mid-December. 

At $29.50, the IPO will raise $1 billion, giving TPG a market value of $9 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The firm’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol TPG.

TheStreet Recommends

TPG’s offering comes as the IPO window appears to be closing. Nearly all the companies that have gone public so far this year have dropped below their offering prices amid concern over higher interest rates and potentially slowing growth.

TPG is one of the last big private equity firms to join the stock market, following firms including Blackstone  (BX) - Get Blackstone Inc. Report, KKR & Co.  (KKR) - Get KKR & Co. Inc. Report, Apollo Global Management  (APO) - Get Apollo Global Management Inc. Class A Report, Ares Management  (ARES) - Get Ares Management Corporation Report and Carlyle Group  (CG) - Get Carlyle Group Inc Report.

Founded as a family office called Texas Pacific Group in 1992 by Jim Coulter and David Bonderman, TPG is known for making early and large investments in tech companies like Uber Technologies  (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report and Airbnb  (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report that are now household names.

TPG had $109 billion of assets under management as of Sept. 30, according to its prospectus. The company has more than 900 employees who help manage more than 280 portfolio companies based in some 30 countries globally.

TSMC Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Lead
MARKETS
TSMNVDAINTC

Intel, Nvidia, AMD Get Boost From Record TSMC Profits, Bullish Chip Demand Forecast

Crypto Jobs Lead
INVESTING
COINNDAQSPGI

As If Crypto Isn't Complicated Enough, Coinbase Jumps Into Derivatives

Boeing 737 Max Lead
MARKETS
BA

Boeing Stock Leaps On Report 737 MAX To Return To Service In China Later This Month

CleanSpark Lead
INVESTING
CLSK

Crypto Miner CleanSpark is a Candidate for Speculation

1
C

What Is Cost of Goods Sold? Definition, Calculation & FAQ

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
MARKETS
OEXTSMAAPL

Stocks Higher, Earnings In Focus, TSMC and Elizabeth Holmes Sentencing - Five Things You Must Know

Simon Property Takes Aim at Rival Macerich With $22B Offer
INVESTING
MAC

Here's a Hot Tip: A Shopping Mall Operator

Tesla Rejects Reports On Qingdao As Site Of Its Second China EV Plant, Pledges To Boost Investment In Booming Market
JIM CRAMER
TSLAFGM

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 1/12: Tesla, Ford, GM