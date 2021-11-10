Rivian Valued at $66.5 Billion in One of the Hottest IPOs of 2021

Rivian Automotive, the electric vehicle maker backed by e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and automotive mega-company Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, priced its initial public offering on Tuesday at $78 a share, valuing the EV maker at a whopping $66.5 billion.

Should underwriters exercise their full purchase option, the Irvine, Calif.-based company will have a market cap of over $68 billion, according to the filing. The stock is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Wednesday under ticker symbol RIVN.

That compares with a valuation of $27.6 billion after a $2.65 billion funding round in January, according to Bloomberg. If Rivian's IPO goes forward at its current price range, it will be the seventh biggest IPO of 2021.

Rivian said in its prospectus that it will lose up to $1.28 billion in the third quarter, while revenue will range from zero to $1 million. The IPO is expected to bring in $11.9 billion.

Rivian is the latest EV company to attract investor capital at a lofty price without yet proving that it has a sustainable business model. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, by contrast, recently touched a $1 trillion market cap.

Unlike Tesla, however, there are currently no Rivian EVs on the road. The company said in its prospectus that it has a backlog of 55,400 pre-orders for its R1T and R1S electric vehicles.

The R1T starts at $67,500, while the R1S is an SUV starting at $70,000. Orders are expected to be filled by the end of 2023.

While demand for Rivian’s products will likely outweigh supply for a number of years, the company faces a “natural ceiling” of 300,000 to 400,000 units per year, New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu wrote in a research note on Monday.

“Above $70,000, the global addressable market for Rivian’s SUV and pickup is less than 1.5 million units, and it will be a crowded space,” Ferragu wrote.

At the same time, Rivian’s has some big orders already on its books, including one from Amazon for 100,000 vehicles to be delivered by 2030. The companies plan to have 10,000 new Rivian-Amazon delivery vehicles on the road as early as next year, according to a previous announcement.

Amazon, which invested more than $1.3 billion into Rivian, owned 22.4% of the company’s Class A shares prior to the IPO. That stake is worth about $12.5 billion at the offer price. Ford owned 14.4% of Class A stock before the offering, a stake now valued at $8 billion.

At last check, shares of Amazon were down 0.23% at $3568.11 in premarket trading. Shares of Ford were down 0.99% at $19.92. Tesla stock was up 0.245 at $1,026.