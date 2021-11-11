Rivian Stock Jolts Higher, Lifting Market Value Past Ford and GM

Rivian (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report stock jolted higher in premarket trading Thursday, racking up another near-10% in gains and pushing the electric vehicle maker’s valuation past that of automotive lynchpin General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report, as investors continued to take a shine to the newest publicly traded EV maker.

Rivian shares were up 8.71% at $109.85 in premarket trading. The stock ended its first day of trading Wednesday at $100.23, up nearly 30% from its offering price of $78 a share. The electric truck and SUV maker backed by e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and automotive mega-company Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, initially priced its IPO in a range of between $72 and $74 a share.

The company immediately eclipsed other automakers, including General Motors, worth $85 billion, and Ford, one of its key investors, worth $79 billion. The last two IPO to hit those valuation levels was Facebook's (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report 2012 debut, which reached a peak market cap of $104 billion, and Alibaba Group in 2014, which valued that company at nearly $167 billion.

It also makes Rivian the second most valuable U.S. automaker after Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, which is worth $1.06 trillion. The IPO allowed Rivian to raise about $12 billion to fund growth, a figure that could rise to $13.7 billion if the full over-allotment of shares is exercised. This makes it the biggest U.S. IPO since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK)went public in September 2014.

Rivian said in its prospectus that it will lose up to $1.28 billion in the third quarter, while revenue will range from zero to $1 million. It’s the latest EV company to attract investor capital at a lofty price without yet proving that it has a sustainable business model.

While only a smattering of Rivian trucks are currently on the roads, the company said in its prospectus that it has a backlog of 55,400 pre-orders for its R1T and R1S electric vehicles. The R1T starts at $67,500, while the R1S is an SUV starting at $70,000. Orders are expected to be filled by the end of 2023.

Also on Rivian’s books is an order from Amazon for 100,000 vehicles to be delivered by 2030. The companies plan to have 10,000 new Rivian-Amazon delivery vehicles on the road as early as next year.

Amazon, which invested more than $1.3 billion into Rivian, owned 22.4% of the company’s Class A shares prior to the IPO. That stake is worth about $12.5 billion at the offer price. Ford owned 14.4% of Class A stock before the offering, a stake now valued at $8 billion.

Rivian says its factory in Illinois has the capacity to produce up to 150,000 vehicles per year. The company had over 6,000 employees as of the end of June.