Rivian Automotive RIVN shares surged 52.13% at last check in its first day of trading, valuing the electric vehicle maker backed by Amazon.com AMZN and Ford F at more than $90 billion.

Rivian stock began trading at $106, up 36% from its offering price of $78 a share. The all-electric truck and SUV maker had filed to offer 135 million shares at between $57 and $62.

It boosted the price range to between $72 and $74 a share on Nov. 5 and boosted the number of shares on offer to 153 million, according to a statement late Tuesday.

The company immediately eclipsed other automakers, including General Motors GM, worth $85 billion, and Ford, worth $79 billion.

The last IPO to hit that high was Facebook's 2012 debut, which reached a peak market cap of $104 billion.

Rivian said in its prospectus that it will lose up to $1.28 billion in the third quarter, while revenue will range from zero to $1 million. It’s the latest EV company to attract investor capital at a lofty price without yet proving that it has a sustainable business model.

While no Rivian trucks are currently on the roads, the company said in its prospectus that it has a backlog of 55,400 pre-orders for its R1T and R1S electric vehicles.

The R1T starts at $67,500, while the R1S is an SUV starting at $70,000. Orders are expected to be filled by the end of 2023.

Also on Rivian’s books is an order from Amazon for 100,000 vehicles to be delivered by 2030. The companies plan to have 10,000 new Rivian-Amazon delivery vehicles on the road as early as next year.

Amazon, which invested more than $1.3 billion into Rivian, owned 22.4% of the company’s Class A shares prior to the IPO. That stake is worth about $12.5 billion at the offer price. Ford owned 14.4% of Class A stock before the offering, a stake now valued at $8 billion.

Rivian says its factory in Illinois has the capacity to produce up to 150,000 vehicles per year. The company had over 6,000 employees as of the end of June.