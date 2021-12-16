Reddit to the Moon? Reddit Files Confidentially Files for IPO

Will WallStreetBets users bid Reddit to the moon? Wall Street and Main Street will have an opportunity to find out when Reddit makes its stock market debut.

Will Reddit users collectively attempt to bid Reddit stock to the moon? Wall Street and Main Street will both have an opportunity to find out when Reddit makes its stock market debut early next year.

The platform that jumped on Wall Street's radar this year and made WallStreetBets a go-to forum for retail investors said Thursday that it has confidentially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

“The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” the San Francisco-based company said in a blog post. “The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”

The company did not provide any additional details about the offering.

Reddit jumped into the spotlight early this year and saw a surge in traffic after WallStreetBets members banded together and targeted heavily shorted GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report and others, putting "meme stocks" into the Wall Street lexicon and prompting a retail trading frenzy that in turn sparked a regulatory probe.

Short sales are bets that a stock will drop. Many on WallStreetBets tried to beat hedge funds and other short-sellers, betting that GameStop and other companies' shares would fall by bidding prices higher using retail trading platforms like Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report.

As of August, Reddit said it had a valuation of about $10 billion after raising more than $400 million from Fidelity Investments. In February, the social-media company said it had raised about $500 million at a $6.5 billion valuation.

Reddit's CEO and co-founder, Steve Huffman, has said that WallStreetBets is a community that focuses on higher risk, higher reward investments than what one might find in other more conservative financial forums.

In the company's annual roundup of its most upvoted posts in 2021, Reddit found that the top three all came from the Jaime Rogozinski-founded subreddit.