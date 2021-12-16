Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Yellen Calls for Regulatory Mash-Up Amid GameStop-Reddit Fever
Reddit to the Moon? Reddit Files Confidentially Files for IPO

Will WallStreetBets users bid Reddit to the moon? Wall Street and Main Street will have an opportunity to find out when Reddit makes its stock market debut.
Author:

Will Reddit users collectively attempt to bid Reddit stock to the moon? Wall Street and Main Street will both have an opportunity to find out when Reddit makes its stock market debut early next year.

The platform that jumped on Wall Street's radar this year and made WallStreetBets a go-to forum for retail investors said Thursday that it has confidentially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

“The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” the San Francisco-based company said in a blog post. “The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”

The company did not provide any additional details about the offering.

Reddit jumped into the spotlight early this year and saw a surge in traffic after WallStreetBets members banded together and targeted heavily shorted GameStop  (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report, AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report and others, putting "meme stocks" into the Wall Street lexicon and prompting a retail trading frenzy that in turn sparked a regulatory probe.

