CureVac Raises $213 Million in U.S. IPO

German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, another leading contender in the race to find a viable Covid-19 vaccine, said its U.S. initial public offering was priced at $16 a share, netting the company $213 million.

CureVac in a statement released Friday said it sold 13.33 million shares at $16 a piece, the high end of its offered range. CureVac is also raising €100 million ($118 million) in a private placement, according to CureVac’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The listing, which will see CureVac’s stock trade on the Nasdaq Global Market, values CureVac at approximately $2.8 billion, based on the number of outstanding shares it has listed in its filings. The German government agreed in June to acquire 23% of the company for €300 million via development bank Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau, known as KfW.

CureVac shares are expected to begin trading Friday under the symbol “CVAC.”

CureVac joins a growing roster of public companies around the world that are fervently focused on developing a viable Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report on Friday said they had each signed deals with the U.K. government to deliver millions of doses of their own experimental Covid-19 vaccines.

Other publicly traded companies including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report, Sanofi (SNY) - Get Report, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report have also been working on their own potential coronavirus vaccine candidates.

Novavax last week was awarded $1.6 billion from the U.S. government under its "Operation Warp Speed" program to help develop a coronavirus vaccine, while Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline will be receiving as much as $2.1 billion.

CureVac’s efforts focus on so-called messenger RNA, in which the vaccine "teaches" the body’s cells to identify and attack the coronavirus. The company in June said it received regulatory approval to begin Phase 1 clinical trials, with results expected before the end of the year.