Bumble Sells 50 Million Shares at $43 Each: Report

Dating app for women catches IPO wave surge with higher price for more shares than forecast

Bumble, a dating app that says it seeks to empower women, priced its IPO Wednesday after the bell, selling 50 million shares at $43 each, and raising a total of $2.15 billion according to published reports.

The offering price was well above a previous targeted range of $37 to $39 which was itself raised from an initial projection of $28 to $30, Bloomberg reported.

The company filed to go public earlier this month.

It plans to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker BMBL.

On the Bumble app, women always initiate conversations. “We purpose-built the Bumble app with features designed to empower women, giving them more control in relationships," Bumble said in its prospectus. "We believe that by empowering women through rewriting relationship dynamics, we can make the world better for everyone.”

Bumble swung to a net loss of $116.7 million for first nine months of 2020 vs. profit of $68.6 million in the year-earlier period, according to its prospectus. Bumble generated $416.6 million of revenue in the nine months, compared with $362.6 million a year earlier.

It registered $488.9 million of revenue in all of 2019, up 36% from 2018.

Bumble originally unveiled its plan for an IPO in September. At that time, Bloomberg reported that Bumble could seek a valuation between $6 billion and $8 billion.

The New York private-equity giant Blackstone (BX) - Get Report owns a majority stake in Bumble.

“We extend the values underpinning Bumble through Badoo’s focus on becoming the leading platform for honest dating," the company said.



"We have also redesigned Badoo’s product features for safety and security enabling a more equitable, inclusive, safe and accountable way to connect online.”

Bumble also owns dating site Badoo.

Among the risks cited in its prospectus, the company cautioned that “the dating industry is highly competitive, with low switching costs and a consistent stream of new products and entrants, and innovation by our competitors may disrupt our business,” Bumble said.