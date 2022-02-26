It's a delicate resource balancing act. As demand surges renewable energies, natural gas, green metals, and more...

A multi-decade resource transition is underway and evolving quickly.

"Demand for everything is going up related to resource transition and energy transition and sustainability. And supply is going to be strained," says Shawn Reynolds, Portfolio Manager for VanEck's Global Resource Fund GHAAX and Environmental Sustainability Fund ENVA, "So lots and lots of opportunities."

TheStreet discussed opportunities and risks during the Free webinar: Investor Playbook: How to Play the Resource Transition.

Shawn Reynolds, Portfolio Manager for VanEck's Global Resource Fund GHAAX and Environmental Sustainability Fund ENVAX

Ammar James, Deputy Portfolio Manager, and Analyst focused on agriculture, paper, and forest, VanEck

Veronica Zhang, Deputy Portfolio Manager, and Analyst focused on renewable energy, VanEck

Charl Malan, the Senior Analyst, focused on minerals and metals, VanEck

Susan McGinnis: We are in the midst of a multi-decade, $110 trillion resource transition. Where are we in this transition and how fast are things changing?

Shawn Reynolds: It's hard to say that we're actually in the first inning, and I don't even think that's the right analogy. I think a better analogy might be that we've run the first mile of the marathon. Maybe we're in the second mile, but we still have quite a long way to go. And if you think about it, that first mile, you sprint right out of the blocks out of the starting line, and then you get into that second mile and all of a sudden you're realizing, I have a long way to go. And I better pace myself. There's going to be some ups and downs, and there's going to be some really hard work that has to be done. And if we're going to be really, really successful, if we're going to win that race, we're probably going to have to work harder than we ever had before. And I think that's the way to think about where we are.

It's hard to say that we haven't even started because we've had a lot of talk about it. 2020 was very successful for the equities involved in energy and resource transition. 2021 is a little bit of a setback, but there's a lot to come here. And as you pointed out, a huge amount of opportunities.

Susan McGinnis: Veronica, when you look at renewables for both power and transport, are you getting that same feeling like really in its infancy, or has it taken hold a little bit more?

Veronica Zhang: So it really depends on which part of the renewables complex you're looking at, right? So if you know, let's start in setting the stage for where we are in terms of broader renewables, wind, and solar. The adoption has been talked about for well over a decade, but I think we've only really seen any sort of meaningful ramp up in the past couple of years. I think in 2020, 30% of global electricity came from renewables 50% of that was solar, 30% of that was the wind. So those are pretty decent numbers and they're increasing. But I think the pace of growth will probably be moderate and by moderate, I mean, like 20% growth. So it's still fairly substantial. But the reason for this moderation, so to speak, is driven by 2 factors, in my view. There are costs and there's policy. You know, we'll talk a lot on this webinar about cost inflation, but basically, you know, the price of panels is going up. Steel, semiconductors, labor, everything is ratcheting higher. There is a major supply constraint happening right now. But however, when you can pair this with commodity prices, they're also going up. You know, the cost of energy is still favorable. Projects are still going on. The other thing that I really want to be able to touch on is like the big factor here, which is policy, in our view, has always been that businesses technologies shouldn't rely on policy mandates to keep growth afloat, that they should be making money on a standalone basis. So we're there. But if you want to hasten the pace of adoption to hit certain targets set by the government, like half of your electricity coming from solar power by 2050, and by the way, we're at less than 5% right now. You need a favorable policy for these technologies to accelerate. So, you know, long-winded way of answering your question. But we're getting there, but it really just depends on how fast you want to get there and how to kind of sidestep or get past some of the bumps along the way.

Susan McGinnis: Right, and across all facets of the resource transition, metals and minerals are a critical part. So Charl, give us your take on, where do you think we are in this transition? I'm getting the sense you're going to feel the same, that it's really in the beginning stages.

Charl Malan: You know, without a question, we are really at the beginning phases of this transitioning and the impact on the metals is going to be significantly bigger than I think people anticipate at the moment. The way I look at this is we got to remember that the mining industry underpinned the fundamental shift in global living standards over the last number of centuries. I believe in a similar fashion. The mining industry is going to underpin the expansion of green applications or green technologies. And it's the mining industry that's going to move the world towards a greener and more environmentally friendly, friendly place. For me, there are really three key issues that I believe people need to focus upon. First of all, decarbonization or metals dependent. Secondly, decarbonization is metals intensive. And lastly, supply is a significant concern for me in terms of volume, since it's their sustainability as well as in terms of security of supply.

Susan McGinnis: All right, and Ammar, where are agriculture and ag-tech in this transition? It plays such a critical role, and there's so much going on here as far as its role in a low carbon future. Would you say the role is underestimated?

Ammar James: I think that's a good way of putting it. You know, I think a lot of the focus has been primarily on, you know, fossil fuels and transportation. But agriculture is being overlooked. You know, and the issue really is being driven by three major trends that we're seeing. And that's global population growth and agriculture's role in greenhouse gas emissions and also the changing consumer preferences underlying all of the food choices that we make primarily for cleaner, healthier, and more environmentally sustainable foods. And you know, on that first trend, global population growth, what we're seeing is that the global population is on a path to strain the agricultural industry unless conventional farming practices change. And at the same time, we know that over the past 40 years, we've lost one-third of the planet's arable land due to soil erosion and contamination. And that trend is just getting worse, not to mention that agriculture and land use generate roughly a quarter of the global greenhouse gas emissions. And so all of that, I think, is being translated by consumer preferences and they're changing and you're starting to see a lot of consumer choices shift towards more environmentally sustainable, environmentally sustainable foods and even foods that are packaged in environmentally sustainable ways. So there's a lot of activity happening in this sector.

Susan McGinnis: OK, and here's one other thing that's happening, and then that's inflation, so we're living in an inflationary environment in all areas. Sean, I just want you to take us through a greenflation and its impact here on the transition is it is it a risk to the transition, or is it actually an opportunity the way it is for investors and commodities in all areas?

Shawn Reynolds: Well, it's a very good point. It's a risk in an opportunity, and green inflation is really just the mismatch in supply and demand. As you pointed out, this is likely to be a 110 trillion or a larger type of investment into decarbonization. Environmental sustainability demand, as you've heard across, you know, everybody on this call, demand for everything is going up related to resource transition and energy transition, and sustainability and supply are going to be strange. And one of the real points we want to make on this call in our investment thesis is that demand is going to be a lot larger than most people expect, and supply is going to be harder, longer, and more expensive to create. And that's just that's natural economics in the natural world, however, and that creates inflation. However, what that also does is create opportunity after opportunity to identify those companies who are going to be able to produce an ounce town ton or pound of minerals cheaper than the next guy to invest in the ag-tech company, who's coming up with innovative solutions and technologies to solve some of the issues that Amara brought about. So lots and lots of opportunities, but also green inflation is here to stay and is probably not going to go away.

Susan McGinnis: Right now, now, Veronica, you have said that technology is deflationary. Talk a little bit about that.

Veronica Zhang: Yeah, so it's an interesting paradigm right now. So, so I guess first let me kind of tackle the technology is deflationary aspect. And, you know, there are some classic examples out here, right? So with solar, the price of panels has dropped by a factor of five in the past decade. Battery prices have dropped 90% in the past decade, so some people point to input costs as a function of this, which OK, fine polysilicon prices are down a factor of 3 during that same time. But lithium carbonate, which is one of the major inputs to a lithium-ion battery, for example, costs have actually gone up. So battery costs have come down 90% The input cost has gone up. So if you look at, you know, for example, I'm sticking with batteries here. If you look at the technological sophistication of a battery, there's probably more room for it to improve than that of a solar panel. And over the five years, we've watched firsthand the small step function changes that have been applied to, for example, the cell level of a battery to increase energy density, decrease weight. Little tweaks here and there around packaging and form factor. And this is still ongoing. And the battery industry is just one example of how innovation is further driving down prices because ultimately, regardless of whatever level of inflation we're at for raw materials, for labor, they need to be economic for mass adoption. And in that vein, technology is definitely the deflationary element here now to address sort of the inflationary aspects.

You have the raw material, particularly in applications that are lower-tech or have smaller incremental gains in terms of efficiency, like solar panels like wind blades that will ultimately influence the overall cost. But the cost of labor is another key sticking point that we don't think is coming down. Transportation it's a huge, huge input part to the cost stack for, you know, a lot of these technologies and that sector is undergoing their own innovations, which we'll talk about, but it's largely a volatile input dependent on short term supply, demand crunches, driver cost, availability, and particularly in an environment like now, it's a rising cost. So there are certain elements where you kind of tear this apart of inflation that will impact renewable adoption at times may outweigh the benefits of technological deflation. But kind of, as I alluded to earlier, some high-tech areas will be a big driver still of cost coming down for the end consumer.

Shawn Reynolds: You know, the reality is that there are very many different industries that are being affected by this and everything is moving at a different pace. And so there's going to be times when things are inflationary and times when they aren't. Longer-term, I think the real obvious win out of all this is deflation, and that's why you're getting more and more companies investing in this area because they're trying to figure out ways to lower their cost. And, you know, if that's 5 or 10 or 15 years from now, they're willing to make those investments today. And so, yes, you know, deflation at the end of the day is, Ah, lower costs at the end of the day is where we're all headed to and why we're in, you know, many it's the more subtle part of what's happening in terms of resource transition because a lot of this seems to be government-mandated or legislated. But the reality is that companies are coming to this realization that boy if I invest in this, I can do what I do at a lower cost and a higher return. And so I want to get involved with it.

Susan McGinnis: OK, so, Ammar, what's agriculture's view on this?

Ammar James: We have food prices at decades high, but there's fast-moving technology and innovation and agriculture. What what are the implications? They are a very energy-intensive industry. Yeah, that's a good question. You know, most of the headlines focused primarily on what's happening now with the COVID-induced supply chain issues. And that's fine. But in fact, we first started seeing hints of food inflation back in 2019. It all starts with African swine fever in 2019, which tore through basically every region of China, along with many areas in Southeast Asia, including countries like Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam. And that really decimated China's hog population, which happens to be the largest in the world. The numbers are a bit opaque, but most estimates converge around China's hog population, declining by roughly 50 percent, which roughly translates to 100 to 150 million pigs either dying or being culled. So that sent European pork prices to six-year highs since that region imports a substantial amount of pork products from China. But then in another blow the following year in 2020, as China's 26 million hog farmers were scrambling to try to rebuild their herds, the country had a really poor harvest caused by severe flooding in the southern regions and droughts in the West. And that just compounded the problem because it pushed up domestic prices for corn and soybeans, which are used for animal feed. So now you have a situation in China where corn, soybeans, pork, and now even poultry and beef, too, are being used as a substitute for pork. They're all at record high prices. You know, after that, China began aggressively importing corn and soybeans and meat products from countries like the US and Brazil to satisfy that local demand. But that just led to a chain reaction in terms of domestic prices rising in those countries. And that really set the stage for what was going to be a global rally in food prices, regardless of what happened. But of course, you know, in 2020, we also got hit with COVID and the COVID shutdowns, and that really just tangled up the supply chains. So, you know, overlaying the impact of COVID is difficult, given that you also have to factor the demand destruction, you know, from, for example, restaurants and hotels and schools shutting down. But at a minimum, we can say that COVID has either prolonged the time horizon of the rally and food prices or increased the severity of the food inflation or perhaps some combination of the two.

Susan McGinnis: All right and metals and minerals are certainly suffering some of the same COVID implications and other challenges. Charl, how is it? They are limited resources. Tell us what happens to prices there or is already happening as demand increases and hearing about copper, lithium, cobalt, the demand just rocketing from here.

Charl Malan: Without a question the miners without a question increasing rapidly. And I think sort of to the point that Shawn said, we've got multi decades ahead of us where demand clearly is looking very, very strong. So in the introduction, I talked about metals being this world to decarbonization as metals dependent on metals intensive. And I think the point to make under the dependence side is it's a various number of different metals. It's not just a singular one or two of them. You know, we talk of things such as copper, things as cobalt things such as lithium, rare earth, graphite, manganese, molybdenum, vanadium, nickel, platinum group, metals, there's a whole range of them. It's not just one or two. Basically, the entire basket is it depends on the technology that you use, whether it's wind-solar power storage, different technologies require a different loading of those metals that just mentioned. So clearly, this transition is very dependent on these minerals that I mentioned. Secondly, it's depending on the technology. It's going to be very intensive. And this is where I see the future being very positive for this commodity complex. I'll just give you a couple of numbers to give you a sense of how intensive this can be. If you think of an electric vehicle car, on average, we're going to require six to. On average, an electric vehicle requires six to eight times more of that specific commodity than what a conventional car currently requires. We think of renewable energy. We're thinking of somewhere between four to six times more on average than what the current conventional sources of energy are. But maybe to give you an extreme example, if you think of offshore wind as a source of power and we compare that to a gas-fired power plant. We affected and require 13 times more metals or minerals than what's required, 13 times more minerals required in an offshore plant than was currently required in a gas-fired plant. The key thing is here, I think demand is going to be strong if we believe the Paris Agreement will come through by 2040. We're effectively going to quadruple metal demand between now and the year 2040. But more granular information, things such as lithium demand for that can increase 42 times. Things for things like graphite demands can increase 25 times cobalt demand, increasing 21 times nickel 19 times rare earth seven times. Clearly, the demand for metals is expected to soar over the next couple of decades as we move towards a greener and more climate-acceptable world, as proposed by organizations and bodies, such as the Paris Agreement.

Susan McGinnis: OK, and another factor affecting all of your industries is a government intervention showing you just a little bit on policy. Tell us about government mandates, government intervention, not just here but across the world, and what that's doing to these industries? And does that even possibly represent an opportunity because it's going to tell us exactly where the attention is going to go, it's going to be forced to?

Shawn Reynolds: Yeah, I actually believe that's probably the largest driver to this whole space for quite some time. It's creating both opportunities and risk, as you pointed out before. I mean, the opportunity is clear. Governments are mandating legislating investment in these areas. Companies are moving towards that. I really do want to kind of almost harp on the point that companies are doing it because governments are funneling capital that way or demanding that you funnel capital that way. But some industries and companies are doing this because it's good for themselves. It's good for their investors. So that's really critical and we always kind of use this term, you know, sustainability requires sustainability, which means if you want to make a long-term sustainable impact on the environment, you better have a sustainable business model. So that's important. But the government involvement part, yes, obviously, you know, directing, if you think about here in the u.s., it's really based right now on electric vehicles, but it has to broaden from there. You only have to look at Europe and the other a few years ahead of the United States. But you know, they're broadening well beyond power generation and automobile transportation. Looking at all sorts of things from the ag front to battery supply chain to industrial processes and trying to decarbonize those, you know, the risk to the whole thing is that governments sometimes don't always make clear policy choices or sometimes they flip-flop on those.

We don't have to look much further than California, which has a, you know, mandate that every newly-built single-family home in California has to be wired for solar. That's great for the solar industry and for the solar panel developers. Very recently, the California Public Utilities Commission, you know, had, you know, passed or discussed some new regulations, that will be a little bit more punitive to those who have solar power and how they interact with utilities and sell their power back into the grid. And that's been very, very negative for the equities just in a very, very recently. So, you know, unlike kind of many other industries, you have to pay infinite attention to government policy on where this is going and how it can impact the companies in the short term. I do have to emphasize again, the longer term, this is the right thing for many industries in many companies. And those are the opportunities. And that's why we think that you know, active management is a great place to be and that we just, you know, we'll scrub and scrubbing scrub until we find the companies who are going to succeed in all of this.

Susan McGinnis: Right, so, Veronica, do you have the same perspective on it when it comes to renewables and as far as policies and the position? And where is the US versus other developed nations?

Veronica Zhang: Yeah, so I mean, what was Sean spoke about earlier in terms of the CPC's ruling that was directly applicable to solar and, you know, California being the leader in EV adoption in the US solar adoption? You know, actually is one of the largest solar, I guess, you know, regions or regions to focus on in the world. The fact that they put out a policy that was a little bit more beneficial to utilities and to, you know, nonsolar supporters was actually a little bit surprising. But if you kind of Zoom out of all that, it just kind of dives a little bit more into the, you know, the tug of war that's kind of going on in the sense that everyone. Thinks that we should be focused a little bit more on a greener economy. You know, renewable resources, bettering the planet, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, right? So everyone is on board, presumably with that bigger, loftier goal. The way to get there is very, very staggered. You know, for utilities, for the longest period of time, they've been losing money, they've been losing money. While, you know, to put it very, very simply, you know, solar customers have come in and basically used the grid. They control the grid. They have to go in there and pay the transmission and distribution fees to maintain a grid. And this grid is 40 years old. So it's not really a very nimble network that's used that's easily used and adaptable to new sorts of technologies. So they're here basically trying to put the wires together and trying to get the grid to like, you know, function. And meanwhile, you have, you know, in their view, so our customers who are coming in and just basically using a free asset, so to them, they want the money back for that. They want to be paid for that. And at the same time, you have the push from the government that's kind of saying like, you know, we need to recharge the grid, we need to make infrastructure changes. We need to have more EVs. All of the stuff just pushes us towards, I think, a bigger, bigger investment from policymakers into the National ExaGrid and sort of landscape for electrification infrastructure.

This is something that I think that a lot of people understand, but maybe don't really talk about because it's just sort of, you know, you kind of try to piecemeal everything together. You kind of say, OK, there's solar opportunities here, there are battery opportunities here, there are EV opportunities here. But ultimately, the thing that kind of keeps everything together is a shared resource, and that is the grid and the grid is the thing that is, you know, kind of needs the most amount of work and the most amount of help from the federal level.

Susan McGinnis: OK, so looking at Biden's climate agenda, other countries' goals and targets, Amar, do you feel like politicians have it right? Are they in the right spot in the timeline or are they forcing things too early?

Ammar James: Well, I mean, if you look at Biden's what Biden has said, you know, I think it's on the right track, whether or not the USDA actually follows through is a different question altogether. And then, you know, if you can look at, for example, where the EU is, you know, as far back as 2019, they passed regulations regarding fertilizer and crop chemical usage. And those are well-intentioned laws that are trying to mitigate some of the environmental issues that stem from those kinds of products and companies there are trying to pivot to produce more environmentally sustainable options, but those options tend to cost more. In particular, it's opening up a single market for biological and based fertilizers and based crop chemicals, which are much more environmentally sustainable and safer for the soil relative to the conventional synthetic options out there. So you're starting to see again, Europe kind of led the way with this regulation. It'll take, I think, a while for the US to catch up. But you, you know, there are some pockets on the stateside where you might see some inkling of regulation rear its head. You know, California is a very large agricultural state, so you know, it's toying with, you know, some similar, you know, laws and regulations, but nothing has really passed in the same vein or to the same degree that what we're seeing in Europe.

Susan McGinnis: OK, so I just wanted to get you to comment, you know, we have power and transport, always sort of stealing the spotlight when we're talking about clean energy and sustainability. Tell us, should we have more of a broader view here? What else is important?

Shawn Reynolds: Yeah, it's, you know, a lot of the media coverage and even the investment at this point has really been, as you say, into kind of solar and wind. More and more into the battery and really into the automobile part of transport when you look at the estimates of global greenhouse gas emission. Remember, this is very clear, very obvious. This is a global problem, not just limited to the United States or limited to parts of the EU. This is a global issue when it comes to global greenhouse gas emissions. You have to dress the whole world. You can't just think about it from a US perspective. And when you look at where you are on a global basis, you know, power generation and automobile transport account for, you know, roughly 30% of global greenhouse gases. Well, you know what causes the remaining 70 percent? That's one of the things that really get us interested. Very excited, as Amar has pointed out, that the agriculture industry and land use industry is the second-largest emitter of global greenhouse gases. And then you think about the third-largest is kind of an agglomeration of multi industries that include steel making, cement, paper and packaging, all sorts of kind of industrial, you know, basic industries, but they have to be addressed as well. And then even in the transport world and you have to think about aviation, railroads, shipping, and while they get discussed a little, not nearly as much as we hear with regards to EVs and again, solar and wind. So it's a much, much bigger industry. And even when we throw out the 110 trillion number that you know, we've mentioned a couple of times on this call, we think that number is a lot, a lot bigger when you include those industries.

Susan McGinnis: I just wanted to ask Cheryl about metals and minerals, you know, these are limited resources. They are not all here in the US what's the biggest challenge there? As far as you know, all of these issues get getting to them, making relationships with countries that we're going to need to get them from.

Charl Malan: Yeah, without a doubt, I think the biggest challenge is the third point that I made is this purely supply. And you can think of supply again in three ways is the term of volume, how much we get out of the ground. There's sustainability in bringing that to the market and the security of bringing that to market without a question. Supply is the biggest risk that I foresee within the metals and mining space. Maybe I can unpack those three things a little bit for you. Just, first of all, we think of volume. You know this industry over the last half a decade, maybe a little bit more than that is moved away from a mantra of let's be big. They've moved into a mantra, let's be profitable. And because of that, their Capex allocation to bring new minerals and metals to the market has significantly changed. And so lack of new capital or new CapEx spending has resulted that there are a lot fewer new discoveries to be made. The second aspect within that volume is then even if we do make a discovery today, the amount of exploration acquired, feasibility studies required constructions as required and various other legislative issues that need to be handled, and community issues that need to be handled at the time, from initial exploration to final product in the market, 16 years, depending on which commodity. But that's sort of the time frame we were looking at on average. And then if we think of sustainability and security of supply and sustainability is quite critical, quite critical on the following aspect is that the United States, Europe does not control the supply chain, both from the extraction point of view as well as from a processing point of view. So we are completely dependent upon the import of these materials. A lot of us come from Africa, like the Democratic Republic of Congo, or Zambia from an extraction point of view and then from a processing point of view, we are highly dependent on places such as China. Just to put those two things in context, from both the extraction point of view and the processing point of view, China controls about 80 85% of the market, so clearly that key the US is very dependent upon that as well as the United States is.

And so the third aspect to the supply issue for me is just the security of supply. And if you go back to what we've seen going back to President Trump, and now followed up by President Biden is this move to what I call on shoring onshoring of both processing as well as the sorry offshoring of both the extraction as well as the processing of these materials is the biggest problem we have. We've seen this in other commodities, specifically through the things such as a PJM world platinum group, metals that go basically in your exhaust as cactus and exhaust reduce your emissions through the period of COVID where there was no shipping taking place, there was a lack of PJM being supplied to the auto industry. So now the auto industry, from a security point of view, says we want products x, y, and z produced onshore so that we can send a truck down to the factory and pick it up if we need that. So in case, we have another supply constraint as we're currently experiencing. So again, supply is the biggest risk for me in terms of volume, sustainability as well as security of supply. Susan, as we saw that, if you don't mind, it's just when you think it is a bigger picture, you know, the United States in particular, but the West as well, but the United States has. The largest producer of fossil fuels in the world includes oil, natural gas, and coal. And if you really think about it for the last, you know, 40, 50 years, the u.s., the West has tried to wean themselves off of the control of those fossil fuels by the Middle East and/or Russia. You know, the Middle East back in the 1970s when you had the Arab embargoes, Russia today we have a natural gas crisis and electricity crisis in Europe because of somewhat related to Russia. So we've tried to wean ourselves off of those fossil fuel controls. And in some cases we kind of did that here in the US, we certainly did that with the shale oil revolution and phenomena. But now, as Charlotte pointed out, you know, we're really moving into a period where metals are energy is required to have to be produced and processed to create our energy. And we're handing that control, you know, kind of little out of our own, our own control to primarily China. And that's going to create its own set of problems. is creating its own set of problems. And that also kind of feeds into it. Talk about the reshoring aspect of all that also feeds, it's in the inflationary, you know, comment that we talked about earlier.

Susan McGinnis: OK, so so far, we've been getting a really good idea of where the attention is going, where the challenges are, where the investment dollars are going to be, I just want to move a little bit more deeply into investment. And Sean, I just want you to start again and give us sort of an overview of where you think the resource transition has taken hold or will be taking hold. Where are the companies with the biggest opportunities, you know, next year and then and then beyond talking about, I guess, global resources?

Shawn Reynolds: Yet again, there are lots and lots of opportunities and lots of different verticals in the traditional, you know, power generation, solar and wind that area that market has to get so big that we just think there are lots of opportunities there. It is mature ish on a relative basis to many other businesses and technologies in the resource transition world. But, you know, we see where that's going, but the market is so big and you need to determine who the winners and the losers are going to be in that market. You can kind of say a similar thing, maybe a year or two behind in the EV electric vehicle path or where the real opportunity starts to open up in the short term, we think is really on battery minerals and metals, battery supply chain batteries themselves and chemistries and different technologies as they evolve and really see that starting to come into play. You know this 2022 and you know, the next few years as it starts to globally commercialize. Yeah, you have a lot of batteries coming out of China, out of Japan, out of Korea. But now you're going to start to see it very, very much commercialized on a global scale. And so that's really, really exciting. And then I think kind of over a little bit longer term is the agrifood tech world, as I think we've, you know, really commented on a few times in this call is that's a complex, very complex. The whole space is very complex. A lot of different things, it's very complex, I even call it messy at times. But that has to be addressed, as we've pointed out, 25% to 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions. You're not going to get anywhere close to the goals of 20, 40, 20, 50 to 60 unless that space is addressed very aggressively. And also, I'll just point out that addressing agriculture, the food systems, that's a big, big cultural change. Much, much different than it is that we talk about power generation, or even driving because flipping a switch, I'm not really that worried about where the power comes from. You know, it's I'm still flipping a switch or plugging something into an outlet. Same with, you know, charging my car or filling up my car. It's kind of the same action when you get into the food systems and nutrition and culture, you know, just cultural foods that get really, really complex. And it's going to be very hard to transition that. But that's the work that has to be done. And that, again, lots and lots of opportunities.

Susan McGinnis: Our dependence on oil, coal, and gas is no small issue, and for some of those projects, investment in production in those areas is being scaled back. And some say that's a huge danger because our demand and dependence on it it might actually even be growing. Is that something Veronica can talk about?

Veronica Zhang: Yeah, so I mean, at this point, I think fossil fuels comprise 60% of the electricity demand in the u.s., we're expected to see upwards of 30% growth in terms of overall electricity demand. If we do have the projections that we expect to be able to hit on the EV side. You're just going to have a much more electrified sort of, you know, the economy overall. But with that said, I think, you know, right now it stands at 60. I think, you know, consensus for natural gas, for example, is supposed to grow only a couple of percentages over the next 10 years. So the pace of growth is slower for fossil fuels. I would expect it to maybe be flat Two down, for ones like coal. And then you have the pace of growth for, you know, nuclear, you know, solar wind to be a little bit on the higher side, mostly because you do need a little bit more of a renewables mix. So I mean, there's a debate around, you know, dependence. Yes, because it's 60 percent, we are dependent on them, but it's a very, very gradual shift. You can't expect this to all happen overnight. In order to get 30% more electricity from a pretax grid. Right now, there has to be a slow add-on, slow adoption, slow transition to different types of resources. So it'll take time. But I think near-term, at least over the next three or five years, whatever you want to consider, near-term solar should be growing pretty substantially. It's less than 5% of the US right now. You know, the wind should be growing substantially. And then, yeah, maybe not gas growth, but it'll definitely be at a lesser clip. And Susan and Veronica, tell us. I'm sorry, tell us the best ways for investors to capture all of these things that you're talking about. So we look for pockets of opportunities, right? Overall, the trends are in our favor. Solar and wind, you're going to see growth now, like Sean alluded to earlier, we have some policy kinks that are most likely going to be worked out because overall, the National expectation, the federal expectation is that we're going to have more renewables growth and policy is very supportive of it. But we look for dislocations in the stock where people are. Maybe, you know, too bearish on something super, super near term. We take a longer-term view. So there's that element and the other part of it is, you know, the battery. Sean alluded to this earlier as well, but the technologies that are in play are very, very interesting. It's not one. Chemistry solves all. There is the whole entire behemoth of lithium-ion that's being worked on. That's a global sort of process. Costs are ratcheting down continuously, and we're going to make this, you know, adaptable to the consumer. But then you also see a proliferation of older technologies, ones that are deemed like, you know, less attractive or less energy efficient, but are much, much, much, much cheaper to implement in the near term, such that you do see industrial and, you know, industrial and utility level consumers adopting them. Because we need batteries for the grid, we need batteries to be able to sustain renewable resources and to hedge some of our costs with a very volatile, you know, spot market. So you're seeing both of those trends come through. And I think there's a lot of opportunities that we're kind of that we've been implementing to play those themes.

Susan McGinnis: OK Amar, you tell us some of the best ways that investors can take advantage of all the tech happening in ag and the future of food? You know, what's where? Where are you directing your portfolio managers?

Ammar James: Yeah, so I think on the ag front, you really have to extract the opportunities from those three main trends that I spoke about earlier, and that's population growth. Agriculture's role in greenhouse gas emissions and changing consumer preferences. So, you know, if you look at the most recent forecasts from the u.n., for example, we're expecting the world's population to increase 28% to 30% from $7.9 billion people today to about $10 billion people by 2050. And that in and of itself might be manageable, but there are demographic changes happening as well. More people are entering the middle class than at any time in history, and that's a trend we see continuing. The issue here is that entering the middle class typically correlates to a ratcheting up of animal protein consumption, and that's very resource-intensive. And the most recent forecast we have right now is that food production needs to increase 70% from 2015 levels to feed this larger and richer population, and that's just a staggering number. So that's point number one. And then agriculture and land use, like, you know, deforestation, for example, that's responsible for roughly a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. And that comes from livestock and crop production and fertilizer production. And you know, as Sean alluded to earlier, that's not something that's really talked about that much, you know, to put it in context. The agriculture sector generates more greenhouse gas emissions than the entire transportation sector. You know, the Paris Agreement in 2015, and even this year's COP26 made it clear that the world's climate initiatives won't be able to succeed without addressing agriculture in some way. And that all kind of wraps up into consumer preferences. You know, consumers today really are more educated about food than ever before, and you're starting to see that as shifting habits or changing eating habits are shifting globally. So, you know, preferences are evolving not just to cover things like foodborne illnesses and allergens, which is something that you saw in the past, but also things like animal welfare and climate change. And that has led to more than 50% of US shoppers experimenting with new kinds of food products with specific labels, you know, like organic or plant-based. And in some cases, consumer choices are almost coincidentally lining up with environmental sustainability.

You know, just take lactose intolerance, for example, roughly 3/4 of the Chinese population is lactose intolerant. And so there's a huge market for alternative dairy products there. And in fact, most of the world is lactose intolerant or has some form of lactose malabsorption. So, you know, there's a couple of ways to play this. You know, there's know, the idea is to really focus on two things. There are existing food and ag companies that are recognizing these trends and are pivoting. But there's, you know, you can also focus on new and emerging companies that are exposed to and disrupting the egg sector. We really have three pillars here that we like to focus on when we're looking at and doing due diligence on companies, and that's looking at food technology companies, which are companies that are applying innovative food science to the creation and production of new food products, new alternative proteins, new dairy products, or even the ingredients or flavors that have to get into those end products. The second pillar is precision agriculture. I mean, these are companies that are making or servicing tools or equipment that directly operate on the farm. And, you know, things like drones and robotics and automation platforms, even indoor and vertical farms or even software companies that are developing data collection and analysis software, but targeting them specifically for farmers. And lastly, you've got just kind of agricultural sustainability in general, and these are companies that are developing those biological fertilizers or biological crop chemicals that I noted earlier, which really are an improvement to the conventional synthetic crop chemicals that farmers have been using for so long.

Susan McGinnis: OK, so there's so much going on there, I mean, are all of these different companies, consumer preferences, all of these trends these all issues and companies that are encompassed into your future food ETF van that this is how you manage it, you know, according to all these issues.

Shawn Reynolds: That's exactly right, yeah, so we look through the entire agricultural supply chain and we are trying to, you know, specifically pick out those companies that, you know, they're either existing companies that are recognizing these trends and are pivoting. And we're also looking at new companies that have recently IPO'd or de Specht that are, you know, doing something that's a little bit more pure-play, but focusing precisely on these issues that I just outlined.

Susan McGinnis: So, Charl, same question to you, I mean, if I want my asset mix to have green metals and EVs and low carbon companies, you know what? What's your advice to investors?

Charl Malan: You know, for me, the way I look at it is that you, first of all, have to start with something that's a very broad-based approach to all of us. First of all, from a company point of view, I believe you need to invest all the way from the exploration companies, the companies that are in the development phase. And then finally, the companies that are generating some cash flow. I think you need to go through that entire risk spectrum. Obviously, there's a lot more risk in the exploration side of it than there is in the large companies that are already producers, the various commodities. I also think you need to get not only exposure to arranging a number of companies in different stages, but I think you need to get exposure to a range of different commodities. Some are similar to what Veronica said before. I think chemistry and all technology are still out there and still being proven and still changing. It's every day we hear of a different type of battery, a different type of application, and depending on what eventually happens, it depends on which commodity you really want to get exposure to. When a good example is a year ago, nobody was talking about hydrogen, especially not in the steelmaking industry. And today it's something we all talk about. And to get exposure to that or to invest in that, you need to have exposure to the PJM world, for example. So again, as abroad, you've got to get broad exposure to both commodities as well as equities.

The thematic I like within that is this whole onshore thing, both from an extraction point of view as well as a processing point of view. There's just the whole onshore thematic. There are so many benefits for companies that are within that. In that context, I think, is very important. The other aspect that I think is exciting going forward. It's not on our doorstep today, but it's definitely five years or a decade away from here. It's just we need to think about how recycling fits into all of this. I think I made the point that I believe that supply is not going to match up with the demand for quite some time in the primary production of these metals and minerals. Sort of the secondary stuff that I think over the next five years to a decade is going to be really exciting and is a place that everybody needs to pay attention, attention to. And it's an industry that's not developed at all and clearly is going to grow, I believe is going to grow quite significantly. And what is it? Sort of the weightings and the strategy of the green metals ETF? So the metals ETF that we're talking about is a passive index to start off with. It's a very broad-based commodity as well as an equity product. It's a global product, meaning it invests in companies around the world. It's purely because of liquidity reasons. It's more weighted towards large-cap companies that are already producing cash flow, but it also reduces the volatility of the product. It does have some of this onshore thematic that I spoke about. It does. Some do have some of that sprinkling in there. From a commodity point of view, it gives you significant exposure to copper, lithium, rare earths, as well as PJM as the main commodity, Morris, that gives you exposure to and then on a country basis that it gives you exposure to China as well as Australia. And the reason for Ford being those two countries is that's where the majority of these extraction and oil processing companies currently reside.

Susan McGinnis: And, Sean, tell us about the global resources fund, it does include a decent component with traditional energy sources.

Shawn Reynolds: Yeah, the long-term objectives of the Global resources fund, which was, by the way, founded in initiated back in 1994, have always been to provide a source of inflation protection and leverage to global growth. And so when you think about that, you just need the underlying foundational materials that are going to be part of a growing economy, growing population, and protection against inflation. And so as you've seen this year, for sure, you want some traditional materials, traditional energy in your portfolio. But as we go through this transition and it's a transition, you know, you're going to have less as time goes on. But there's going to be very tactical times like this year that you're going to want to continue to stay invested in traditional energy.

Susan McGinnis: Veronica, when we talk about socially responsible investing, there's sustainability, there's that kind of investing that impacts investing. ESG is environmental, social, and governance. There's corporate social responsibility. Can you help us sort through this and is that how the environmental sustainability ETF is managed?

Veronica Zhang: So environmental sustainability is an actively managed fund, it's and the way that we kind of use it. You know, it's really none of those things, but yet it's all of those things. So a couple of things in your question first. CSR, which is, you know, corporate social responsibility. That's a framework of corporate accountability. They're basically like keystones or something like a corporate philosophy or mission statement that a company operates under, so it flows through their policies, practices, and decision-making. ESG is the way the public markets measure corporate social responsibility, and it makes these sustainability practices measurable. We are the way that we manage the environmental sustainability fund is we use the tenets of ESG, and it's deeply embedded in the way that we look at companies. But more importantly, because it's in the name, it's an environmentally focused fund we really, really hone in on the Eastside. And the reason for that is because we think that there is a lot of opportunities out there in companies that actually provide products and services that address industries in power, transport, materials, agriculture, everything. We kind of talked about this entire webcast and its business models. And there's more than just, you know, what we look at is not very similar to what you see in an ESG fund and ESG fund may have, you know, you're really, really good operators like FANG, but they don't necessarily do products or services that are geared towards the improvement of certain issues in the environment. And then the other kind of thing that is really great about this actively managed fund and the way that we kind of look at it is we make sure that by looking at their environmental metrics, by looking at their footprint, by looking at how they perform on climate, land, air and water metrics that they're actually, you know, doing good to the environment in the process of, you know, they're in their business model. So, for example, we are certainly not going to allow like, you know, if you're recycling glass bottles, you shouldn't be polluting the water. And if you're making solar panels, your factories are better, not be destroying the ozone. So we think there are a lot of improved methods of manufacturing and applications that allow you to be a good Steward in environmental sustainability, both in what you're creating as well as how you do it.

Susan McGinnis: What are the best ways for investors to capture the coming transportation and improvement transformation in the grid? I don't have any. Anybody can answer this for me. Are these in any of these funds we're talking about?

Veronica Zhang: Yeah, it's in the environment. Go ahead. OK I mean, it's indefinitely in the environmental sustainability fund. A big chunk of what we look at is the intersection of power and transportation. So a lot of that is in, you know, a grid improvement and network improvement. With that said, you know, we own very, very sweet plastic utilities. The utility exposure. We do have is very much green in the sense that a lot of their asset base has already moved towards renewables. And now it's just a matter of, you know, improving the cash flows and improving the returns as much as you can from a utility standpoint. We're also looking at a number of software applications, obviously, as you have a more integrated grid and you're working with more energy sources, you need better data flow. You need to better understand supply and demand for consumers. So there's a number of companies that exist and they're relatively new, but they exist to basically help understand how to unpack this data and how to use it to ultimately save consumers money and, you know, utilize energy more efficiently. Any opportunities in the niqaab area? You know, carbon capture, sequestration, any new technology is happening there. Anybody yeah, there's a lot of new technology developing there, it's extremely expensive, but also is absolutely part of the solution in the future. So this is a classic example of something that we are not invested in that today, but we are following it very closely on both the private and public realms. But as we've said before, is that this is a huge market. You know, broadly speaking, environmental sustainability resource transition, it's going to grow bigger than we think. And carbon capture or sequestration utilization is absolutely an area that has to work and should be well to work. It's going to be investable. So following it very closely also, you know, kind of ties into carbon trading, voluntary and mandatory offsets. So again, very complex, but certainly an area of growth.

Susan McGinnis: OK, I just want to get just quickly touch on some challenges. We've got the pandemic, we've got inflation, we've got the supply challenges. What are the biggest challenges? Charl, for example, you know, going forward in your area.

Charl Malan: So the key challenges that remain on the supply side without a question, you know, whether you're talking about sustainability or security of supply, whether you meet it, a measure that at how the OEM sees it or whether you look at it, the extraction or the processing side, that's where the challenge is. Since the OEMs are demanding that the extraction industry, as well as the processing industry, are a lot more responsible relative to what they've historically been. They clearly are looking much further into the extraction and processing business than they've ever done before, and it's a very interesting development that's taking place in that they want to make sure whatever they are getting from the metals and mining industry is responsibly sourced because that's clearly a risk they want to mitigate. If you think of the extraction and processing side of it, the whole drive to be more responsible is going to have two key impacts on it. First of all, it's going to drive costs higher for a range of reasons where there's just a time delay of bringing a certain ore body onto the market, or just because there are more hurdles that need to be jumped over. But ultimately, it will mean that supply is going to come later and it's going to be slower. And all that combined will mean that companies will require a higher eternal capital.

And because they're going to require a higher return on capital that will effectively underpin the commodity prices into the future. Because the required commodity price just needs to be higher than what we're currently experiencing. That aspect to this, and I mentioned before, with responsible sourcing will have it will have a marked impact. And I think this is the most exciting place again going forward is just on the recycling side. What happens theoretically, it is the most responsible way of recycling. And if you take the analogy into the US Steel industry and the US Steel industry to the biggest, players here are effectively producing steel from recycled steel. So it's an industry that we see what the sort of frame looks like. We need to duplicate that within the let's call the green metals the critical metals space. We have a good idea of what it's going to look like. It's just something we've never done before or not haven't done in large volume. And the reason why we haven't done it before is that the application of these green metals, strategic metals has just never really been there. And it typically takes the industry from the sort of the beginning of recycling to being up and running full scale, efficient, productive, a good decade. So I would say the next decade is going to be critical for the recycling industry being able for them to source the different commodities from your spent batteries or other places. They get their recycled material by pushing it through their production plants or their processing plants and being able then to reproduce a battery that goes back into the auto industry, for example.

Susan McGinnis: Well, here's one more challenge that also could present an opportunity the UN saying the world's population is going to jump some 30% over the next decade. Agriculture is certainly going to be impacted there. What's your take on that? Does it present any big challenges in your industries?

Ammar James: Yeah, it certainly is a big challenge because that population increase translates to us having to increase our food production by around 70% and we already have a problem between. The food that we grow for food and the food that we grow for fuel, so just to, you know, put this into context. If you look at, for example, just corn, although the same thing applies for soybeans and some of the other crops as well. You know, 45% of the corn that we grow in the US goes to ethanol, know something that you see. Perhaps when you fill up your tank at a gas station, you can see that percentage of the gasoline that's been blended with ethanol that comes from corn. And another 45% of that goes to just feed animals, you know, cows and pigs and chickens, and only really about 10% goes towards actual human food consumption. And so you've got this really big food versus fuel problem going on, and it's just going to get exacerbated as a population grows and as consumer preferences shift towards more environmentally sustainable foods.

Susan McGinnis: OK, I just wanted to as we start to wind down to get some very important ideas from each of you, I'm going to start with Sean again here, you know, just some of the biggest trends you're seeing going forward for the future, as well as what are most important ideas for our viewers over this past hour that they should take away from this?

Shawn Reynolds: Well, in terms it's just ideas, I think I mentioned it before, I think the commercialization of the global battery supply chain is critical. And this really spans, you know, as we've talked about, different ways to express it in some products that we have. You know, it shows up in the global resources fund, a big part of the environmental sustainability fund. We have the green metals ETF or a pure-play, but it's a very, very big part. And I would have to say that it's almost a battery is almost a linchpin to all this working. Because you've just seen, you know, the problems with intermittency or just lack of supply of wind or solar and kind of in the renewable energy space. You must absolutely need some way to store this energy. And that's a really, really critical part. And as I mentioned earlier, you know, we're kind of going through these different waves of things. I really think the next year or two is fantastic for the battery supply chain. And then I also mentioned earlier, I just think, you know, you have to have to address the ag and food tech transition and global food systems. I just want to kind of throw out one of the things with regard to that population growth. Amar noted that a lot of that growth, you know, there is a natural tendency of the population to move into the middle class, but a lot of the incremental growth is coming from Africa and Southeast Asia. Much of that will obviously be in lesser developed nations and in a lot of that will actually be in urban areas as well. All those kinds come together to really point towards continued stress on the global food systems.

Susan McGinnis: Yeah OK, Veronica, looking at EVs, looking at sustainability, renewables, well, what is your big takeaway from today?

Veronica Zhang: So, yes, Sean just touched on this earlier, but we really, really emphasize diving or at least the opportunities that really emphasize diving into battery technologies, as well as how the supply chain is going to be differentiated going forward. So a very high level currently, there is basically three or four major Asian players that supply the entire global demand of batteries. It's like, you know, 80 plus 90% And given the fact that we need a lot more growth and a lot more supply to meet anticipated demand, again, you're seeing, you know, Volkswagen gm, Ford Stellantis all coming out with really, really lofty targets by the next five or 10 years. We need a lot more batteries and you know, the incumbents are doing their job in terms of being able to crank out manufacturing supply and get product onto to the end the consumer. But I don't think they're growing fast enough. So that gives an opportunity for new entrants. And one of those companies happens to be like, you know, a Norway-based battery manufacturer that literally just started up about two years ago. But they have been using a type of technology that's patented by MIT. And, you know, sort of given the green light by Volkswagen that can shorten the production time of a battery by maybe, you know, 40 50% That's really, really innovative. This is an industry in which things have not really changed that much in terms of a production process. Technology and chemistry have gone through a lot of change and a lot of improvement, but the production itself is still very, very lengthy and hard to change. So a company coming in like this. And being nimble and being able to change the way that something is done is, I think we think it's great it's going to be something that people talk about in the next couple of years, and they've just kind of started.

Susan McGinnis: OK, Ammar, what are the big takeaways, what do we need to remember about agriculture and ag-tech?

Ammar James: I would say, well, first off, the three main pillars to look for in this transition are food technology companies, which are companies that are applying innovative food science to the production of new environmentally sustainable food products. You can think of companies that are making, for example, alternative dairy or alternative proteins, or even novel ingredients and flavors that make their way into those products. There are even companies that are working on sustainable onshore aquaculture, for example, so that's all part of the food technology pillar. And the second one is precision agriculture. I think we're going to see a lot of exciting innovations happening in this category as well. You know, I touched on it earlier, but you know, these companies are operating tools that optimize farm operations, and you're really going to start to see a lot of tremendous innovation happening on this front as well. And the last part is agricultural sustainability. You know, everything from companies that are focused on seed genetics to sustainable fertilizers, sustainable crop chemicals, even environmentally sustainable food packaging, you know, that's all basically happening right in front of us, and there's a lot of opportunities there as well.

Susan McGinnis: And metals and minerals are so critical to this transition. Cheryl, tell us what the big takeaway is from this.

Charl Malan: I left you with three points at the beginning that I think are the critical thing is dependent, intensive and supply is going to be an issue. I do think again we are at the infant stage of a very long-term investment opportunity set up. The mind is clearly driven by government policies and I believe supply is going to be struggling to supply into the demand curves that are being expected of being created. I think there is a big play to which the United States and Europe need to be more sensitive, and I'm going to call it the resources grab if you focus on what countries such as China are doing in places such as Africa. They are clearly creating alliances and other interests within Africa to ensure that they've got access to those resources, or at least have an ability to access those resources with AIDS on the extraction site or the processing side. The other aspect to it is that the drive to ensure these commodities into the United States is a very feasible drive. You have to realize that in the past decades, the United States used to be one of the biggest lithium producers in the world, and we used to be one of the biggest suppliers of rare earths in the world. We can be there again, but it's going to require a lot of people standing together, stepping together in the same direction. You cannot have various bodies standing up and saying, we can't have this in our backyard. We can't have this occurring well.

Susan McGinnis: We have quite an exciting future ahead of us. That wraps up our discussion. It's been really informative and compelling. I want to thank all of our guests from VanEck for joining us. Shawn Reynolds, Ammar James, Veronica Zhang, and Charl Malan. Thank you so much for being here, and Thanks to you. I'm Susan McGinnis. Appreciate you being here. Thanks so much for watching.

