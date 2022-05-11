Skip to main content
The Flight To U.S. Dollars
The Flight To U.S. Dollars

April Inflation Eases From 40-Year High, But Core Prices Stay Elevated

Elevated core price pressures offset an easing in headline inflation last month, sending U.S. stock futures lower in pre-market trading.

Updated at 9:00 am EST

U.S. inflation eased modestly from the fastest pace in four decades last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Wednesday,  but core consumer price pressures continued to bubble higher, suggesting a longer-than-expected run of elevated readings in the world's biggest economy.

The headline consumer price index for the month of April was estimated to have risen 8.3% from last year, down from the 8.5% pace in March, which was the fastest rate since December of 1981. On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.3%, the BLS said, compared to the March surge of 1.2%

However, so-called core inflation, which strips-out volatile components such as food and energy prices, rose 0.6% on the month, and 6.2% on the year, near the highest since February of 1991, the report noted, with the both the annual and monthly reading coming in just ahead of the Street consensus forecast.

Huge increases in airfares, which were up 33% from last year, as well as used car prices and veterinary fees and delivery service costs contributed to the core price gains, which suggest inflation pressures may be more deeply imbedded into the world's biggest economy.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Stocks on Wall Street futures reversed their pre-market gains following the data release, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average now indicating a 202 point opening bell decline and the S&P 500, which is down 16% for the year, falling 42 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq is expected to decline by 195 points.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields rose 8 basis points to 3.06% following the data, and ahead of a planned auction later this afternoon, while the US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, moved back to a near 20-year high to 104.032.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool is showing an 86.2% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike in June, but less than a 14% chance of the 75 basis point move that was starting to price into rate trading late last month. 

The Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecasting tool, a real-time benchmark, suggests U.S. economic growth has now slowed to a 1.8% clip, compared to the -1.4% contraction estimate for the three months ending in March.

220502AgVol_1600x900
Sponsored Story

Where Does Today’s Grain Market Volatility Stand Historically?

By Emily Balsamo and Steven Stasys, CME Group
Stock Exchange Markets Stocks Trader Lead
MARKETS
PMCOINSWMAF

Stocks Higher, Inflation Data Eyed, Coinbase, Philip Morris, Disney In Focus - Five Things You Must Know

By Martin Baccardax
Elon Musk Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLA

Musk Tweets Russia Ramping up Cyber Attacks on Starlink

By Tom Bemis
Pharma Bad Boy Martin Shkreli Kicked Off Twitter for Harassment
INVESTING
TSLATWTR

Martin Shkreli Is Excited To Rejoin Elon Musk's Twitter

By Michael Tedder
Burger King Lead
INVESTING
MCDWENQSR

A Breakfast Whopper? Burger King Targets Wendy's McDonald's

By Daniel Kline
NYSE Trader Lead
JIM CRAMER
MSFTUPSTCROX

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/10: Upstart, Crocs, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

By Scott Rutt
Here's How to Profit From the Collapse of Putin's Economy
LATEST NEWS

Kissinger Warns World Unprepared if Putin Uses Nukes

By Tom Bemis
4. Can't pump your own gasoline in New Jersey, Oregon and parts of Massachusetts
PERSONAL FINANCE

Look Out! Gasoline Prices Are Going Up Again

By Tom Bemis