October 21, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands
Earnings Recap: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands
Publish date:

IBM Stock Slumps After Q3 Revenue Miss As Legacy Computer Services Business Drags

Solid gains in IBM's cloud unit were clouded by another disappointing quarter for its legacy business, which the group plans to spin-off later this year.
Author:

IBM  (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report shares slumped lower Thursday after another earnings report was marred by softer-than-expected revenues ahead of the planned separation of its legacy infrastructure business.

The move, first make public in October of last year, will help concentrate IBM's focus on hybrid cloud growth, the company said, which have been driving group earnings under new CEO Arvind Krishna. 

The group, which IBM named 'Kyndryl', will be lead by former global markets head Martin Schroeter and is expected to be fully separated by December 1.

"We took structural actions to improve the profit profile. The management team is in place. Employee transfers and the vast majority of client contract innovations are complete. We are now even more certain that separating this business creates value through focus," Krishna told investors on a conference call late Wednesday. "The separation is just one of the many actions we are taking to focus our business on hybrid cloud and AI and improve our financial profile."

TheStreet Recommends

IBM shares were marked 4.8% lower in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $135.08 each, a move that would trim its year-to-date gain to around 7.3%. 

IBM said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September fell 2.3% to $2.52 per share, while revenues nudged 0.3% higher to $17.62 billion, a figure that fell shy of the Street consensus forecast of $17.72 billion. 

Global business services was the bright spot, with revenues rising 11.6% to $4.43 billion, while cloud and cognitive software revenues rose 2.5% to $5.69 billion. Global Technology Services, where the legacy busines

"Following a positive analyst day in early October, 3Q results were a setback as it underscores “core” IBM’s need to earn its post-spin multiple," said Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral, who lowered his price target on the group by $4, to $172 per share, following last night's earnings. He carries an 'outperform' rating on the stock.  

"That said, we liked the GBS + Red Hat momentum and continue to believe IBM’s opportunity in a hybrid-first world is meaningfully underappreciated and undervalued at these levels; execution remains key."

AT&T Lead
MARKETS

AT&T Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, HBO Subscriber Boost

Why Jim Cramer Isn't Sold on WeWork
IPOs

WeWork Set to Go Public In More Muted $9 Billion SPAC Merger

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street
MARKETS

Stocks Slip, Tesla Wows, IBM Misses, Trump Launches 'Truth' - 5 Things You Must Know

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Big Bounce Makes Entry Points Difficult

President Donald Trump has used an executive order to bar Americans from investing in 35 Chinese companies deemed to have military ties. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
LATEST NEWS

Trump Media Group Going Public Via SPAC

Four Small-Cap Stocks Set to Spring Higher
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/20: Tesla, Amazon, Netflix

IBM Office Headquarters Lead
EARNINGS

IBM Misses Revenue Estimates in Latest Results

Tornadoes
INVESTING

Guilfoyle: There’s Potential for End-of-Year Turmoil