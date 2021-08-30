Hurricane Ida, Stocks Move Higher, Moderna, LLWS- 5 Things You Must Know Monday

Stock futures edge higher following last week's dovish speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell; Ida leaves New Orleans dark, one million without power; Moderna vaccine batches suspended in Japan, Taylor North proves Lake Superior after 5-2 LLWS win over Ohio rivals.

Here are five things you must know for Friday, Aug. 27:

1. -- Global Stocks Climb After Dovish Powell Speech

Stock futures powered higher again Monday, extending gains from last week's 51st record high close of the year for the S&P 500, following Friday's dovish address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

While Powell laid out the case for the slowing of the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, he offered no firm time table and repeated the Fed's view that the so-called 'tapering process' should not be linked to future rate hike plans, which aren't likely to begin until early 2023.

The additional monetary stimulus, alongside a forecast for third quarter earnings to grow 30% from last year to a collective $414.2 billion, gave stocks another boost Monday, with Europe testing all-time highs and Asia recoding solid gains in Shanghai and Japan.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a modest 15 point opening bell gain, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 3 point bump to the upside.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was little-changed at 92.693 while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields eased to 1.3%.

2. -- Hurricane Ida Slams Louisiana, Leaves New Orleans Dark

Hurricane Ida has left a trail of devastation in and around the Gulf region Monday after slamming into the Louisiana coast on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, carrying windspeeds of 150 miles per hour and triggering flash floods and storm surges along the battered coast.

More than a million homes in Louisiana are without power, state authorities have said, following a 'catastrophic' failure of 8 transmission lines that power the city of New Orleans. At least one person has also died, officials in Ascension Parish reported Monday, after being struck by a falling tree.

President Joe Biden has declared Louisiana a disaster area, triggering both Federal funds and an immediate relief effort, while authorities are monitoring the stability of levees on Lake Pontchartrain, which were refitted following failures in the wake of Hurricane Katrina sixteen years earlier.

Ida has also taken out the vast majority of the Gulf's oil drilling and refining capacity, but appears to have left little damage to major rigs in the area, allowing oil prices to ease in overnight trading. Gasoline futures, however, are marching higher.

3. -- Moderna Vaccine Batches Suspended in Japan

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report shares slumped lower in pre-market trading Monday after authorities in Japan suspended the use of a second batch of the drugmaker's coronavirus vaccine following the discover of contaminants.

The Sunday suspension takes the total of Moderna doses that have been pulled from use in Japan -- which is now facing the largest monthly wave of infections in more than a year -- to around 2.6 million. Authorities have estimated that some 500,000 doses may have been administered and at least one person is said to have died.

Moderna said earlier this week that the contamination could have come from the manufacturing sites of its Spanish partner, Rovi, which bottles the vaccine for non-U.S. markets.

Shares in the drugmaker, which are the S&P 500's best performer so far this year with a 250% gain, were marked 2.8% lower at $371.50 each.

4. -- Payrolls Highlight Quiet Week Ahead

Friday's August employment report will highlight a tepid week for both earnings and economic data releases, with investors already looking to the start of September trading -- traditionally the worst month for stocks on Wall Street -- with the S&P 500 holding a year-to-date gain of 20%.

Only 9 S&P 500 companies will report second quarter earnings this week -- including Zoom Video ZM, Broadcom AVGO, Hewlett Packard HPE and Campbell Soup CPB -- rounding out a season that has produced an annual gain of 95.4% for collective S&P 500 profits, taking them to a collective $444.1 billion.

Alongside Friday's employment data, which could show the addition of more than 1 million new jobs last months, investors were also get updates on pending home sales today, consumer confidence Tuesday, manufacturing PMI data on Wednesday and weekly jobless claims the following day.

5. -- Taylor North Wins Little League World Series

Michigan's Taylor North Little League team beat the West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio for the Little League World Series title Sunday thanks in part to an impressive stint on the mound for pitcher Ethan Van Belle.

Taylor North beat West Side 5-2 in the annual title game in Williamsport, Pa, delivering the first LLWS title for the state of Michigan since 1959.

The title game was the first since 1975 that did not include international teams, owing to travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, and the first-ever matchup between two teams from the same U.S. region.