Hertz Global Names Former Ford Boss Mark Fields As Interim CEO

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) - Get Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Report has named former Ford Motor Co (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report boss Mark Fields as its new interim CEO as the car rental group accelerates is recent exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Fields, 60, spent nearly three decades at Ford, including a three year stint as CEO, which ended in 2017 when he left the carmaker to become a senior adviser at private equity firm TPG Capital. He joined Hertz's board of directors in June.

Paul Stone, who has been leading Hertz since May of last year when the firm filed for bankruptcy protection during the peak of the pandemic, will take on the rolls of president and chief operations officer.

"It's an incredibly exciting time for Hertz, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have Mark's leadership, first as a Board director and now as interim CEO," said Greg O'Hara, founder and senior managing director at Certares and Hertz's chairman of the Board. "Mark's extensive background in auto and technology will be critical as we remake Hertz for the future. We are building from a renewed position of strength to reimagine the future, and Mark's continued leadership on the Board and stepping in for the moment as interim CEO are important next steps to take us there."

Hertz Global shares were marked 0.36% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $20.09 each, a move that still leaves the stock some 92% higher than its post Chapter 11 debut on July 2. The Estero, Florida-based group has a market value of $9.5 billion.

Private equity groups Knighthead Capital Management LLC, Apollo Capital Management LP and Certares Opportunities LLC provided around $2.78 billion in equity capital for the Chapter 11 exit, including $239 million in cash.

Hertz posted revenues of $1.9 billion over the three months ending in June, a 62% surge from the same period last year, with a bottom line loss of $1.05 per share.