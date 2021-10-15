October 15, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Bank Earnings Recap: Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Bank of America
Bank Earnings Recap: Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Bank of America
Updated:
Original:

Goldman Sachs Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Earnings Forecast

Goldman posted an 88% surge in investment banking revenues, helping it smash Wall Street's third quarter earnings forecasts.
Author:

Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report posted much stronger -than-expected third quarter earnings Friday thanks in part to a surge in investment banking and capital markets revenues. 

Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $14.93 per share, nearly 55% higher than last year's tally and smashing the Street consensus forecast of $10.11 per share. Group revenues, Goldman said, rose 26.25% to $13.61 billion, firmly beating analysts' forecasts of an $11.67 billion total.

Investment banking revenues rose 88% from last year to $3.7 billion, Goldman said, while overall capital markets revenues were up 23% to $5.61 billion.

Spac deals, gaming takeovers and fintech expansions into 'buy now, pay later' payment firms sparked a record rally in third quarter M&A that lifted the total value of transactions past $1.5 trillion, Refinitiv data noted last month, suggesting global M&A is on pace for its best year since the global financial crisis.

“The third quarter saw strong operating performance and an acceleration of our investment in the growth of Goldman Sachs," said CEO David Solomon. "We announced two strategic acquisitions in our Asset Management and Consumer businesses which will enhance our scale and ability to drive higher, more durable returns."

TheStreet Recommends

"Looking forward, the opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses and our focus remains on serving our clients and executing our strategy," he added.  

Goldman Sachs shares were marked 2.6% higher in early trading following the earnings release to change hands at $401.55 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 50%.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report set a high bar for sector earnings with stronger-than-expected third quarter profits powered by deal-making fees in its investment banking division.

JPMorgan said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $11.7 billion, or $3.74 per share, up 28.1% from he same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.00 per share. Removing the benefit of a $2.1 reserve release, as well as other one-off items, JPMorgan's first quarter profit was $9.6 billion.

Managed revenues rose 1.7% to $30.44 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of a $29.76 billion tally, while net interest income rose 1% to $13.2 billion. Investment banking fees, JPMorgan said, powered a 3% gain for non-interest revenues, which hit $17.3 billion.

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Extend Gains As Retail Sales Boom, Bitcoin Hits $60,000

Virgin Galactic Lead
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Stock Slumps After Further Delay in Commercial Flights

Cartons being unloaded at Alibaba's warehouses. Photo: Jack Ma Foundation
INVESTING

Prologis Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Doubles, FFO Beats Estimate

Retail Store Sale Lead
MARKETS

September Retail Sales Jump Despite Supply Chain Hits, Inflation Surge

Tesla Model Y Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Stock Ticks Up; Jefferies Lifts Target, Sees Sustained Demand

TheStreet_HeroImage_0821 (1)
Sponsored Story

Retirement Is More Than a Solid Financial Plan

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday - Moderna, Virgin Galactic, Goldman Sachs

AppLovin Lead
INVESTING

Digital Turbine, Trade Desk, Applovin: 3 Adtech Stocks to Consider