Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far

Goldman Sachs Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast; Investment Banking Fees Surge

Goldman Sachs followed its larger rival, JPMorgan, in booking solid investment banking fees, but missed Street forecasts for its headline Q4 earnings.

Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday as the bank followed its rivals with solid investment banking revenues but noted a slump in its global capital markets division.

Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at $10.81 per share, down 10.5% from the same period last year and well shy of the Street consensus forecast of $11.76 per share. Group revenues, Goldman said, rose 7.7% to $12.64 billion, topping analysts' forecasts of a $12.08 billion total.

Investment banking revenues rose 45% from last year to $3.8 billion, Goldman said, while overall global markets revenues were down 7% at $3.99 billion.

“2021 was a record year for Goldman Sachs. The firm’s extraordinary performance is a testament to the strength of our client franchise and people," said CEO David Solomon, referring in part to a return on equity rate of 23%, the highest since 2007. 'Moving forward, our leadership team remains committed to growing Goldman Sachs, diversifying our businesses and delivering strong returns for shareholders.”  

TheStreet Recommends

Goldman Sachs shares were marked 2.2% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $372.57 each.

Last week, JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings of $10.4 billion, thanks in part to solid gains from investment banking fees and the release of reserves set aside during the peak of the Covid pandemic, but said net interest income, a key measure of profitability, coming in at around $50 billion, down from the 2021 tally of around $52.5 billion and well shy of Street forecasts.

Global merger deals topped $5 trillion for the first time on record this year, an all-time high powered in part by SPAC deals, cheap capital and major corporate restructurings.

Dealogic, which compiles merger and acquisition data, said the value of global deals rose 63% from last year to $5.63 trillion, a fresh all-time high that eclipsed the 2007 record of $4.42 trillion.

Plans unveiled by General Electric  (GE) - Get General Electric Company Report and Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson Report to split-up their companies played a big role in this year's record total, as did the surge in deals made with so-called special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, lead by Singapore-based Grab's $4.5 billion merger earlier this month. 

This Is Why Crashing Oil Prices Could Throw Cold Water on Second Quarter Earnings Season
MARKETS
XOMCVX

Oil Hits 7-Year High As Deadly Attack on UAE Depot Sparks Gulf Tensions

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
MARKETS
OEXGSBAC

Stocks Slump, Earnings In Focus, Airlines and Activision Blizzard - 5 Things You Must Know

Netflix Lead
INVESTING
NFLXAMZNDIS

Can Netflix Hold off Disney, Amazon, and HBO in the Streaming Wars?

Image of a skyscraper with the text overlay "What Is an Investment Bank? Definition, Function & Examples"
I

What Is an Investment Bank? Definition, Function & Examples

FAANG
TECHNOLOGY
AMZNAAPLFB

Tech Stocks Roundup: Well-Known Value Investor Likes Google, Meta, Netflix

Walt Disney World.
INVESTING
DIS

Disney World Ends a Big Perk: That May Be Good for Disney Stock

pexels-rodnae-productions-7821514
Sponsored Story

How to Craft a Great Elevator Pitch (With Examples)

A woman used a Peloton bike. Lead
INVESTING
PTON

Peloton's Surprise Move May Kill Its 2022 Comeback Efforts