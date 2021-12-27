Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

GoDaddy Stock Leaps As Activist Investors Starboard Reveal $800 Million Stake

GoDaddy shares surged after activists at Starboard revealed and $800 million stake and hinted at changes for the web hosting group.
Author:

GoDaddy  (GDDY) - Get GoDaddy, Inc. Class A Report shares jumped higher Monday after activists investor Starboard Value LP revealed an $800 million stake in the web services group. 

Starboard made its purchase public in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, noting the 6.5% stake was made in part because shares in the group were "undervalued" and represented "an attractive investment opportunity". 

GoDaddy, which launched a new payments platform in June, has around 20 million subscribers to its webhosting business, is looking to boost cashflows and revenues from a focus on online and offline transactions .

"Depending upon overall market conditions, other investment opportunities available to the Reporting Persons, and the availability of shares at prices that would make the purchase or sale of shares desirable, the Reporting Persons may endeavor to increase or decrease their position in the Issuer through, among other things, the purchase or sale of shares on the open market or in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as the Reporting Persons may deem advisable," Starboard said in the 13-D filing.

TheStreet Recommends

GoDaddy shares were marked 6.5% higher in early Monday trading to change hands at $81.00 each, a move that would still leave the stock with a six-month decline of around 7.6%.

GoDaddy posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings of 58 cents per share last month, noting a 14.2% increase in group revenues, which topped $960 million. 

Looking into the current fiscal year, GoDaddy said it sees overall revenues of around $3.765 billion

Shares took a hit in late November, however, after the group noted that 1.2 million users -- both active and inactive -- of its Wordpress blogging service had their email addresses and customer numbers exposed in a hacking attack.

Apple Airpods Max
PERSONAL FINANCE
SNEAAPLBOSE

Top 5 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Tested

SPAC Lead
STOCKS
BX

SPACs, Private Equity, Venture Capital See Jump in Investor Capital

Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights due to Monster Snowstorm
MARKETS
UALDALAAL

Global Airlines Cancel Nearly 5,000 Flights As Covid Triggers Christmas Travel Chaos

Alibaba Urges Online Shoppers, Content Creators To Start 'planting Grass', Kicking Off New Marketing Campaign Ahead Of Singles' Day
INVESTING
BABAJDDIDI

China Tightens Rules for Foreign Stock Listings

Delta Airlines Lead
INVESTING
AALUALDAL

Airline Stocks Descend as Omicron Keeps Workers at Home

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS
AMZNWMTTGT

Stocks Look To Extend 'Santa Claus Rally', But Covid Concerns Mount

Black Friday Kicks off the Holiday Shopping Season
MARKETS
AMZNTGTMA

US Holiday Retail Sales Surge As Shoppers Defy Faster Inflation, Covid Uncertainty

5 1960 Chevrolet_Corvette Radosław Drożdżewski Wikipedia
PERSONAL FINANCE
GMTMHMC

The Car Models That Have Been Around the Longest