Global Selloff - What Wall Street Is Saying

Here is what Wall Street is saying about the stock market selloff and what analysts expect in the coming days, weeks and months.

Stock futures pointed significantly lower Thursday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into a bear market after sinking 1,464 points on Wednesday as the coronavirus spreads and investors grow increasingly concerned about the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Donald Trump's address to the nation on Wednesday night about economic relief coming from the government failed to calm investors' frayed nerves, as did his ban on travel restrictions for most European countries.

