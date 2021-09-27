September 27, 2021
Oil Hits 3-Year High As Global Energy Crush Sweeps From China to Europe

Global energy prices are surging Monday, with oil hitting a fresh 3-year high, as a looming power crisis spreads from China to Europe.
Global oil prices hit a fresh three-year high Monday, pulling U.S. crude firmly past $75 a barrel, as a looming global energy crunch rolls from China to Europe amid tight supplies and surging demand. 

Tighter emissions standards and a reported lack of coal supplies have triggered factory shutdowns in China's industrial northeast, while the ongoing surge in natural gas prices in Europe -- which are up more than 500% over the past year -- and historically low levels of inventory could both challenge the region's post-pandemic recovery and the European Central Bank's dovish stance on inflation risks.

In Britain, comments from oil major BP Plc suggested a near-term supply concern, paired with a shortage of long-haul fuel drivers that some have linked to the country's Brexit policies, triggered panic gas buying that has depleted stores at more than 90% of the country's petrol stations. 

In the U.S., domestic crude stocks are sitting at the lowest levels since October 2018 as drillers and refiners struggle to return to full operating capacity in the wake of Hurricane Ida. 

"Crude continues higher as the global energy crunch that started in the gas, coal and power market has spread to crude oil as users around the world start to switch fuels,: said Saxo Bank's chief commodity strategist Ole Hansen. "Together with a vaccine-led rise in demand, Hurricane Ida related supply disruptions, and OPEC+ not being able to deliver the promised production increases, these developments are likely to underpin prices into the northern hemisphere winter."

WTI futures for November delivery traded $1.41 higher to start the week at $79.39 per barrel. U.S. gasoline prices, however, edged mostly lower, to $3.17 per gallon, according to the consumer advocate website Gasbuddy.com

Brent contracts for the same month, the global pricing benchmark, were up $1.47 at $79.6 per barrel, the highest since 2018.

Natural Gas prices were also on the move, with futures prices trading near the highest level in more than seven years at $5.54 per million British thermal units.

"These higher gas prices will lead to some gas to oil switching, which would be supportive of oil demand. This stronger demand coupled with supply losses in excess of 30 million barrels from the US Gulf of Mexico, due to Hurricane Ida, suggest a tighter than expected market," said ING's head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson. 

"It will be interesting to see what OPEC+ have to say about the strength in energy markets when they meet on 4 October," he added. "In the current environment, it seems almost certain that the group will continue to ease supply cuts, which should see them confirm at least a 400,000 barrels per day supply increase for November."

