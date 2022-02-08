Skip to main content
Is Amazon the Best Buyer for Peloton? Analyst Breaks Down Base Case
Is Amazon the Best Buyer for Peloton? Analyst Breaks Down Base Case

General Motors Stock Tumbles On Morgan Stanley Downgrade, Price Target Cut

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut his rating on price target on GM in what he called 'the most significant estimates reduction" for the carmaker in two years.

Updated at 9:31 am EST

General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after analysts at Morgan Stanley cut their rating and price target on the carmaker, citing doubts over its near-term effort to ramp up electric vehicle production.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut his rating on General Motors to "equal-weight", while reducing his price target by $20 to $55 per share, noting its EV shift will likely produce a negative compound annual growth rate, in terms of overall revenues, between now and the end of the decade.

Jonas added that GM's near-term outlook, which includes a 2022 profit forecast of around $14 billion capital spending of around $10 billion a year for the next several years, has lead to the "most significant estimates reduction we have made for GM since the start of Covid in early 2020 ... our revised EPS of $6.64 per share is approximately 11% lower than our previous forecast."

"We now expect GM to remain one holistic company for at least the next 12-18 months as management builds out its EV, AV and connected capabilities," Jonas said. "We still harbor concerns around the legacy OEM's shift from ICE to electrification, which we have modeled via forecasting GM to be a smaller company going forward."

TheStreet Recommends

General Motors shares were marked 4% lower in early trading Tuesday to change hands at $48.67 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month decline to around 10%. 

Last week, GM posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings of $1.35 per share, or $2.8 billion, on sales of $33.58 billion.

The group sees adjusted earnings of between $6.25 and $7.25 per share for 2022, with total worldwide vehicle sales of around 1.477 million units.

GM also said it will boost its overall capital spending on EV production by $35 billion over the next three years as it takes on rivals Ford and Tesla TSLA in the fastest-growing segment of the global car market.

Semiconductor shortages, however, could both trim production capacity and profit margins well into the coming year, a concern that has hammered Ford share for much of the past three weeks.

Ford said over the weekend that it will halt production at eight north American factories, including one that produces the F-150 pickup, for at least the next week amid the ongoing shortage in semiconductor supplies.

The moves followed less than a day after the company missed Street forecasts for its fourth quarter earnings while cautioning that supply chain disruptions and surging input costs would linger in the new year. Ford also warned customers that in late January that it would stop taking retail orders for the Maverick amid a production backlog for the newly-unveiled hybrid pickup.

Pfizer Pill Lead
MARKETS
PFEBNTX

Pfizer Beats Q4 Earnings Forecast, Sees $54 Billion In 2022 Covid Sales; Stock Slides

A woman works out on a Peloton tread.
MARKETS
PTONNKEAMZN

Peloton Stock Slides As CEO John Foley Ousted, But Activists At Blackwells Says It's Not Enough

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
OEXPTONPFE

Stock Market Today-2/8: Peloton, Pfizer, Nvidia Active; Stocks Flat With Inflation In Focus

Apple Peloton Lead
MARKETS
PTONNFLXSPOT

Peloton Stock Slides On Report John Foley To Step Down, Company Plans Major Job Cuts

Stock Exchange Markets Stocks Trader Lead
MARKETS
OEXPFEDD

Peloton, Meta, Nvidia, Take-Two and Stock Markets - Five Things You Must Know

Stock Market Lead
INVESTING
FBNFLX

How to Make Money in an Inconsistent Market

Peter Thiel Calls Bitcoin A Chinese Financial Weapon And Suggests A US Ban On TikTok
INVESTING
FBPYPLTSLA

Peter Thiel Leaving Meta Board for Redder Pastures

Robinhood Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
HOOD

Robinhood Flexes its Lobbying Muscles in Washington