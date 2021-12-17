Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
5 Big Winners When Prices Soar During Inflation
5 Big Winners When Prices Soar During Inflation
Publish date:

General Motors Stock Slides After Sudden Exit Of Cruise CEO Dan Ammann

Dan Ammann, who has led GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise since 2019, abruptly stepped down last night, the carmaker said.
Author:

General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report shares were marked lower in pre-market trading after the carmaker lost a key executive in its self-driving car subsidiary.

GM said late Thursday that Cruise CEO Dan Ammann would be stepping down from its majority-owned division immediately, with CTO Kyle Vogt tabbed as his interim replacement. 

Cruise, which is close to receiving permits to operate its self-driving taxis in San Francisco, was recently touted by GM CEO Mary Barra as having the potential to generate $50 billion in revenues over the next six years.

"Alongside this leadership change ... GM (will) aggressively pursues addressable AV markets beyond rideshare and delivery," the carmaker said in a statement. "GM is deeply committed to its vision of zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion, and AV technology will play a critical role in realizing it."

TheStreet Recommends

General Motors shares were marked 2.55% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $56.90 each, a move that would tip the stock into negative territory in terms of its six-month performance.

GM's EV ambitions were laid out in detail earlier this fall, with the carmaker vowing to double it annual revenue by the end of the decade.

Cruise, in fact, was a central plank in that forecast, which included EV and traditional combustion-engine cars that could collectively lift annual revenues to around $280 billion by 2030.

GM CFO Paul Jacobson noted that the carmaker could commit as much as $10 billion in annual capital spending while still having enough to return cash to shareholders.

The carmaker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings of $1.52 per share in October, on revenues of $26.8 billion, adding that full-year profits will likely hit the high end of its prior forecast, as the carmaker navigates a global semiconductor shortage amid its ongoing shift towards electrified vehicles.

Rivian Lead
INVESTING
RIVNFGM

Rivian Shares Fall After Earnings on Muted R1T Delivery Outlook

FedEx Lead
MARKETS
FDX

FedEx Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Boost, Share Buyback; Labor Costs Rising

Cerner Stock Jumps, Leerink Raises Price Target
MARKETS
CERNORCL

Cerner Shares Surge On Reports Of $30 Billion Oracle Takeover Bid

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS
FDXJNJGM

FedEx, Oracle, GM, Stocks, Covid and Quadruple Witching Hour - Five Things You Must Know

Is Rivian the Next Tesla After Possible Deal From GM, Amazon?
MARKETS
RIVN

Rivian Slips On Earnings Report As Losses And Order Backlogs Mount

Morgan Stanley Lead
JIM CRAMER
MSWFC.PRNLLY

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/16: Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Clorox

10. Puerto Rico
INVESTING

The Crypto Rich Are Flocking to Puerto Rico. Here's Why.

FedEx Lead
INVESTING
FEDEX

FedEx Delivers an Earnings Surprise