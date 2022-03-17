GameStop Stock Dives After Wider Q4 Loss; Sees 2022 NFT Marketplace Launch

Skip to main content
The Metaverse's Open and Closed Ecosystems Explained
The Metaverse's Open and Closed Ecosystems Explained

GameStop will launch its planned NFT marketplace in the second quarter of its current financial year, the video game retailer said Thursday.

GameStop  (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report posted a wider-than-expected fourth quarter loss Thursday, even as revenues topped Street forecasts, as the video game retailer continues its e-commerce pivot under chairman Ryan Cohen.

GameStop said its loss for the three months ending on January 29 was pegged at $1.86 per share,  well behind the Street consensus forecast of a profit of 84 cents per share and down from a profit of $1.34 per share over the same period last year. 

Group revenues, GameStop said, rose 6.2% to $2.254 billion, topping analysts' forecasts of a $2.125 billion tally, thanks in part to new brand relationships with Alienware, Corsair and Lenovo.

GameStop said it ended the quarter with $1.27 billion in cash and just over $915 million in inventory as it front-loaded investments to meet consumer demand over the holiday season while mitigating supply-chain bottlenecks. The group had negative free cash flow of $131.6 million over the fourth quarter, compared to a positive flow of $137.4 million over the same period last year. 

GameStop shares were marked 9.3% lower in after-hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Friday opening price of $79.50 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 48%. 

The group, which has put in place a new management team under Cohen, has yet to fully articulate its new strategy, and has largely kept its post-earnings updates limited to a brief statement on customer trends and the state of its balance sheet.

That said, the Grapevine, Texas-based group essentially confirmed reports that it plans to develop a market for so-called NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, related to its video game products, following a tie-up with Australian blockchain startup ImmutableX last month and the launch of a dedicated website last year.

It said today that it plans to launch its NFT marketplace by the second quarter of the current fiscal year. 

Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform, recently estimated the global value of NFT trading at around $41 billion.

GameStop may also unveil new pacts with crypto currency groups as it pivots towards an e-commerce lead strategy under CEO Matt Furlong, a former Amazon AMZN executive. 

