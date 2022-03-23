Skip to main content
An Ace for NFTs? Naomi Osaka Scores FTX Deal
An Ace for NFTs? Naomi Osaka Scores FTX Deal

GameStop Extends Surge As Chairman Ryan Cohen Boosts Stake To $1.2 Billion

Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures boosted its stake in GameStop this week as the meme stock favorite tests the highest levels of the year.

GameStop  (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shares surged higher in pre-market trading after an investment group lead by chairman Ryan Cohen unveiled a purchase of around 100,000 shares in the money-losing video game retailer.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings late Tuesday showed that Cohen's RC Ventures LLC, which has also built stakes in Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report, now owns around 9.1 million GameStop shares representing an 11.9% overall stake in the Grapevine, Texas-based group.

Cohen's RC Ventures also owns a 10% stake the home furnishings retailer, with the former Chewy.com founder pushing for the group to "narrow its focus" and consider an outright sale of the Union, New Jersey-based company.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

GameStop shares, which soared 30.7% yesterday, were marked 11.2% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $136.90 each. 

Short interest in the shares remains elevated, however, with data from S3 Partners showing just under $1.2 billion in bets against the group, a figure that represents around 12.66 million shares, or 20.1% of the stock's outstanding float.

GameStop reported a wider-than-expected loss of $1.86 per share for its fiscal fourth quarter last week, and managed to record negative free cash flow of $131.6 million even as revenues rose 6.2% to $2.25 billion.

The group, which has put in place a new management team under Cohen, has yet to fully articulate its new strategy and has largely kept its post-earnings updates limited to a brief statement on customer trends and the state of its balance sheet.

That said, GameStop confirmed reports that it plans to develop a market for so-called NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, related to its video game products, following a tie-up with Australian blockchain startup ImmutableX last month and the launch of a dedicated website last year, and plans to launch its NFT marketplace by the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Katie Haun Lead
TECHNOLOGY
COIN

Crypto Queen Raises $1.5 Billion in Largest Ever Female VC Fund

By Ellen Chang
Photo of one-hundred dollar bills with text overlay that reads "What Is Return on Assets?"
R

What Is Return on Assets? Definition, How to Calculate & FAQ

By TheStreet Staff
1
R

What Is Return on Equity? Definition, How to Calculate & FAQ

By TheStreet Staff
Walmart Amazon Target Lead JS
INVESTING
AMZNWMTCBDY

Inflation and Higher Prices: Walmart, Target and Amazon Plan Fight Back

By Vidhi Choudhary
Amanda Bynes Lead JS
INVESTING

What's a Conservatorship? And Why Did Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes Have One?

By Veronika Bondarenko
2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Electric Microbus Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLAVWAGYF

Volkswagen Spends $7.1 Billion to Challenge Tesla, Ford and GM

By Rob Lenihan
A tower at Caesars Palace. Caesars Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Caesars Likely to Sell an Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino

By Daniel Kline
Bears Give Bulls Halloween Scare
JIM CRAMER
ADMAGCOTSCO

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/22: The Bears Never Learn

By Scott Rutt