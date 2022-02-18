Skip to main content
A History of Some of Elon Musk's Biggest Controversies
A History of Some of Elon Musk's Biggest Controversies

Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

Ford is considering separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Updated at 11:53 am EST

Ford  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares jumped higher Friday following a report that the carmaker is mulling the split its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations.

Bloomberg News reported that CEO Jim Farley is considering ways to separate the division, which is targeted with billions of investment over the coming years, from its combustion-engine business. 

Ford, in fact, briefly surpassed rival General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report in terms of market value earlier this year as it booked an $8.2 billion can from its investment in Rivian  (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and gathered 200,000 reservations for the newly-unveiled electric pickup F-150 Lighting pickup.

TheStreet Recommends

Ford plans to double its current EV output by 2023, and sees earnings growth this year of between 15% and 20%, but weaker-than-expected fourth quarter profits, as well as ongoing supply-chain and production disruptions, have test investor patience for its ambitions to challenge Tesla's  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report electric car dominance. 

CFO John Lawler told investors on a conference call late last month, however, that "supply constraints to remain fluid throughout the year, reflecting a variety of factors, including semiconductors and Covid", adding that the carmaker expects commodity headwinds of around $1.5 billion, as well as "other inflationary pressures, which will impact a broad range of costs."

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois, who cut his rating on Ford to 'hold", from 'buy' last month, cautioned that EV progress for OEMs such as Ford and GM, as well as their earnings potential, "remain mostly driven by cyclical shortages, returns remain within historical norms and the EV transition is largely a zero-sum-game initially."

Ford shares were marked 2.9% higher in late morning trading Friday to change hands at $18.05 each, a move that would still leave the stock down about 28% over the past month.

Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, CEO and executive vice-chairman of New World Development. He is also the co-founder of private investment firm C Ventures. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Sponsored Story

The Tax Implications of Foreign Investments

By TurboTax
bitcoin
INVESTING

Biden, U.S. Government Are Coming to Regulate Your Bitcoin

By Tony Owusu
The Venetian Las Vegas Lead
INVESTING

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Has New Owner with a Dodgy Past

By Daniel Kline
Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
RBLXROKUZM

Cathie Wood's Ark Adds Shares of Roku, Roblox, Zoom

By Dan Weil
Jim Cramer on Reports of General Electric Job Cuts: Flannery Isn't Wasting Any Time
MARKETS
GE

General Electric Stock Slides On Supply Chain, Labor Cost Hit to 2022 Profit Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
U.S. Economy Recession Lead
INVESTING
BACBAXOM

Bank of America: 'Recession Risks Rising,' Putting Stocks at Risk Too

By Dan Weil
Elon Musk Joe Biden Lead
INVESTING
TSLAFGM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Won't Visit Biden at The White House Anytime Soon

By Luc Olinga
Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS
OEXROKUINTC

Stock Market Today-2/18: Stocks Turn Lower Amid Russia Ukraine Crisis; U.S. Plans Talks With Moscow

By Martin Baccardax