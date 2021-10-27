Ford Stock Jumps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Guidance Boost, Dividend Return

Ford Motor Co. (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings, and boosted its full-year profit guidance, while reinstating its dividend, amid what it called a 'markedly improved' environment for global semiconductor supplies.

Ford said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 51 cents per share, a 15.4% decline from the same period last year but well well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $27 cents per share. Group revenues, Ford said, fell 4.8% from last year to $35.7 billion, firmly ahead of analysts' estimates of a $32.5 billion tally.

For the full year, Ford said adjusted earnings for the full year would come in between $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion, up from its prior estimate of $9 billion to $10 billion sales could rise as much as 30% compared to first half volumes.

Ford will also pay a fourth quarter dividend of 10 cents per share on December 1.

“This is the most exciting Ford lineup I’ve seen, but what matters is that customers love our new products and services – and we’re just getting started,” said CEO Jim Farley. “The trajectory of our business gives us huge confidence in Ford+, and we’re obsessively turning the plan’s promise into reality.”

Ford shares were marked 4.6% higher in extended-hours trading following the earnings release to indicate a Thursday opening bell price of $16.22 each.

Ford's larger rival, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report topped the Street's third quarter earnings forecasts prior to the start of trading, but stuck to its full-year profit forecast and cautioned that the global semiconductor shortage would likely last into the second half of next year.

GM said adjusted earnings for 2021 would likely "approach the high end" of its prior forecast of between $5.70 to $6.70 per share, or $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion

Shares in the group ended the Wednesday session 5.3% lower at $54.34 each.

Earlier this month, Ford said its overall U.S. vehicle sales were down 17.7% from last year at 156,614 units over the month of September. Truck sales, Ford said, fell 22.6% 83,554 units. Sales of its electrified cars, however, were up 91.6% from last year at 9,150 while reservations for the new electrified F-150 Lightning have topped 150,000.

Ford also managed to boost its overall inventory by 21,000 vehicles over the month, despite plant closures and delays linked to the global shortage in semiconductors, to reach a gross stock total of 236,000 units.