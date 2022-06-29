Skip to main content
Will There Be Market Fireworks Ahead of July 4?
Will There Be Market Fireworks Ahead of July 4?

FedEx Stock Slides As Ground Margin Forecast Highlights Inflation Challenge

"Our strategy is focused on driving yields, expanding margins, and elevating returns through profitable growth and capital efficiency," said new CEO Raj Subramaniam.

FedEx  (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after the world's biggest package delivery group cautioned that profit margins in its workhorse ground transportation division would expand at a slower rate over the coming year amid a surge in fuel and input costs.

FedEx, which is hosting its first investor day in more than a decade in Los Angeles, said its ground unit margins would likely rise between 11% and 12% over the next three years, a pace that would trail the division's recent growth.

The forecasts came alongside an expectation of a compound annual earnings growth of between 14% and 19% in fiscal year 2025, with capex to revenues capped at 6.5% or below.

Earlier this month, FedEx pledged to add three new members to its board of directors while reducing its planned capex-to-revenue targets in order to return more cash to investors and aligning executive pay more closely to shareholder returns as it faced activist pressure from D.E. Shaw.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“The FedEx team and its unparalleled network have been connecting the world and creating opportunities since our founding,” said new CEO Raj Subramaniam, who took over from founder Fred Smith on June 1. “As we enter the next phase of FedEx, we will unlock value from this foundation to deliver outstanding returns to all of our stakeholders."

"Our strategy is focused on driving yields, expanding margins, and elevating returns through profitable growth and capital efficiency," he added. "We have tremendous momentum and a committed leadership team focused on delivering today, while innovating for tomorrow.”

FedEx shares were marked 2.8% lower in early afternoon trading Wednesday to change hands at $233.25, extending the stock's year-to-date decline to around 9.8%.

FedEx posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings last week, noting it passed on rising fuel costs to customers that allowed for improved margins in its key ground shipping unit

That helped drive an overall bottom line gain of 37.1%, to $6.87 per share. Group revenues, FedEx said, rose 8.1% from last year to $24.4 billion, narrowly topping analysts' estimates of a $24.05 billion tally.

Looking into the group's coming fiscal year, which ends in February of 2023, FedEx said it sees earnings in the region of $22.45 to $24.45 per share, well ahead of Refinitiv forecasts, adding it expects to repurchase around $1.5 billion of stock over the final six months of the coming financial year.

21 cereals general mills sh
MARKETS
GISK

General Mills Stock Higher After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Boost Amid 'Double-Digit' Inflation Pressures

By Martin Baccardax
Bob Chapek Mickey Mouse Lead
MARKETS
DIS

Disney Stock Lower As Board Extends Contract of CEO Bob Chapek

By Martin Baccardax
Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Slides On Reports of California Layoffs, Office Closure

By Martin Baccardax
NYSE Stock Trader
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXTSLA

Stock Market Today - 6/29: Stocks Turn Lower As Recession Concerns Mount

By Martin Baccardax
The Freedom and Mariner of the Seas docked at Coco Cay.
INVESTING
CCLRCL

Royal Caribbean Adds a Big Edge Over Carnival

By Daniel Kline
Wynn Resorts Craters After Huge Macau Gambling Revenue Miss
INVESTING
WYNNLVSQCOM

Wynn Tops BofA List of US Stocks with China Exposure

By Dan Weil
Channel House Lead JS
PERSONAL FINANCE

Should You Buy or Should You Rent: Housing Woes

By Dan Weil
Burger King Mix n' Match Lead JS
INVESTING
QSRMCD

Is Burger King Really Rolling Out All You Can Eat Burgers?

By Veronika Bondarenko