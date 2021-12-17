Dow Leads Wall Street Slump On Covid Wave, Inflation Concerns; Tech Extends Slide

Concerns over the rising rate of Covid infections, as well as the prospects of tighter central bank policies, are hitting stocks hard Friday ahead of the final quadruple witching hour of the year.

U.S. equity futures traded mixed Friday, with the S&P 500 extending declines that have wiped out all of the gains posted after this week's Fed policy decision, as investors retrench in the face of surging coronavirus infection rates and ongoing inflation uncertainty.

With new infections sweeping through the sports world, cancelling games and putting star players on the sidelines, and Wall Street banks sending workers home, while cancelling Christmas events, the stark reality of a winter Covid wave is starting to find its way into the market's consciousness.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has warned of a "winter of severe illness and death" for the unvaccinated, adding to the increased levels of concern.

"This week's stock market volatility is being driven by a perfect storm of factors, including negative Omicron headlines, the emergence of a more hawkish Federal Reserve and profit taking in mega-cap tech stocks," said Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Palm Desert, California-based Blanke Schein Wealth Management. "Passive investors are the most at risk right now, as this is a stock picker's market and investors should be more discerning in what they buy."

Bank of America's weekly 'Flow Show' report indicates a $31.6 billion boost in equity inflows, the largest in three months, suggesting investors are positioning for an early 2022 rally now that major central bank decisions -- including the Fed, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank -- are out of the way.

Friday market volatility may also be affected by the so-called quadruple witching hour, where futures and options on both single stocks and indices expire heading into the close of the quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dumped 500 points in the opening hour of trading, while the S&P 500 fell 47 points.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite fell 115 points at the start of trading even as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields ease to 1.382% in early New York trading.

FedEx shares surged 7.5% higher in pre-market trading after the world's biggest package delivery company posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings while bringing back its earlier 2022 profit forecast.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson Report shares, meanwhile, slumped 2.8% after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended vaccines made by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report over its single-dose offering.

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report shares fell 5.1% after the carmaker lost a key executive in its self-driving car subsidiary, while Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report fell 7.7% following the EV-maker's third quarter loss and muted delivery outlook.

Cerner Corp. (CERN) - Get Cerner Corporation Report shares, meanwhile, surged 12% after the Wall Street Journal reported that Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report is preparing to buy the electronic medical records company in a deal worth as much as $30 billion.

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 1.1% lower by mid-afternoon trading in Frankfurt, while the Asia region MSCI ex-Japan index closed out the session with a 0.78% decline following last night's tech-lead selloff on Wall Street.

U.S. oil prices fell, and look set for a weekly decline, amid demand concerns linked to the spread of the Omicron variant and a stronger U.S. dollar.

WTI futures for January delivery were marked $1.25 lower from Thursday's close to change hands at $71.13 per barrel while Brent contracts for February, the global pricing benchmark, fell $1.37 to $73.65 per barrel.