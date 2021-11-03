Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk
Fed Says $15 Billion Taper To Begin This Month, Stays Mum On Future Rate Hikes

The Fed will being slowing the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases later this month, but made not mention of connecting the so-called taper to future rate hikes.
Author:

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it will begin slowing the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases later this month, but made not mention of linking the so-called taper to future rate hikes. 

The Fed will taper $15 billion from the monthly pace, with reductions in Treasury bond purchases of $10 billion in a further $5 billion cutback in purchases of mortgage-backed securities. The central bank also kept its benchmark lending rate at a record low of between 0% and 0.25%, while maintain a pledge to keep it there unit a so-called "three part" test on employment and inflation is met.

At the signaled pace of tapering, the Fed would exhaust it total pandemic purchase program by June of next year, but Fed Funds futures prices aren't pricing in a rate hike until later that fall. 

"With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen. The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months, but the summer’s rise in COVID-19 cases has slowed their recovery," the Fed statement read. "Inflation is elevated, largely reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory. Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to sizable price increases in some sectors."

"Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses," the Fed noted.  

U.S. stocks held onto earlier moves following the Fed statement, which will be followed by a press conference at 2:30 PM Eastern time, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 70 points and the S&P 500 rising 4.5 points.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields, meanwhile, rose 2 basis points to 1.59% while the dollar index slipped 0.11% to trade at 93.99 against a basket of its global currency peers.

ISM data published earlier today showed activity in the U.S. services sector -- by far the most important component of economic growth -- surged to a record high of 66.7 points, even amid one of the worst labor shortages in several decades. 

The 'prices paid' portion of the closely-watched benchmark rose more than 5 points to 82.9, the highest since September 2005, as shortages in everything from semiconductors to basic materials added to input costs.

In the meantime, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge held near the highest levels since the early 90s over the month of September, while wages continued to surge, with third quarter employment costs rising at the fastest pace in 39 years, according to the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index.

