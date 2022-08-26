Skip to main content

Fed Inflation Gauge Shows First Monthly Fall In More Than Two Years

Fed Chair Jerome Powell found another slice of evidence to suggest his inflation fight is beginning to bear fruit as he preps for his keynote address in Jackson Hole.

Updated at 8:57 am EST

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation fell for the first time in more than two years last month, data indicated Friday, suggesting consumer price pressures are beginning to ease amid tumbling gas prices and an improving labor market.

The July core PCE Price Index rose 4.6% from last year, the lowest since October of last year, and just 0.1% on the month, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported, a figure that came in firmly ahead of Wall Street forecasts.  

The headline PCE index fell 0.1% on the month, in fact, echoing the flat-line inflation estimate published by the Commerce Department, and eased to 6.3% on the year. the month-on-month decline was the first since April of 2020. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Personal income rose by a weaker-than-expected pace of 0.2%, while personal spending rose by 0.1%, the BEA noted, well south of the Street consensus forecast of a 0.4% advance.

Wall Street futures pared earlier declines following the data release, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a modest 28 point opening bell gain ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's keynote address to the Jackson Hole central banker's symposium later this morning. Futures tied to the S&P 500 are priced for a 3 point pullback.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields fell 5 basis points lower to 3.05% following the data release, while the dollar index fell to a session low of 108.09 against a basket of six global currencies. 

The CME Group's FedWatch tool is showing a 54.5% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike in September, down from around 63% prior to the PCE data, with bets now pointing to a potential pause by the end of the year.

Pfizer BioNTech Moderna Lead
MARKETS
PFEMRNABNTX

Moderna Sues Pfizer, BioNtech For Covid Vaccine Patent Infringement

By Martin Baccardax
Ford Mustang Mach E Lead
TECHNOLOGY
F

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

By Luc Olinga
Marvell Technology Group Lead
MARKETS
MRVLNVDA

Marvell Stock Slides On Softer Sales Forecast After Cloud Demand Drives Q2 Profit Beat

By Martin Baccardax
Dell to Go Private in $24.4 Billion Deal (Update2)
MARKETS
DELLINTC

Dell Stock Slumps As Muted PC Demand Forecast Offsets Solid Q2 Earnings

By Martin Baccardax
Gap Lead
MARKETS
GPSTGTWMT

Gap Stock Surges On Surprise Q2 Profit, But 2022 Outlook Scrapped

By Martin Baccardax
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^IN^COMPX

Stocks Edge Lower, Jackson Hole, Dell, Gap And Marvell Technology In Focus - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
Elon Musk Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk and Tesla Face a Surprise and Tough Opponent

By Luc Olinga
Starlink Lead
INVESTING
TSLA

Elon Musk’s New Technology Promise Hinges on a Big Question Mark

By Tom Bemis