Fed Inflation Gauge Slows In September, Paring Big Rate Hike Bets
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation showed slowing price pressures over the month of September, suggesting a possible peak in broader consumer price increase and a pullback in the central bank's rate hike path.
The September core PCE Price Index rose 5.1% from last year, down from the 4.9% pace recorded in August and slower than the consensus Street forecast of 5.2%. The core index was up 0.5% on the month, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported, matching analysts' forecasts.
The headline PCE index rose 0.3% on the month, but eased modestly to 6.2%) on the year following, extending the longest run of monthly declines since April of 2020.
Personal incomes rose by 0.4% while real personal spending rose by 0.3%, the BEA noted, topping the Street consensus forecast of a 0.1% advance.
U.S. stocks pared earlier declines following the data release, with futures contacts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating an 86 point opening bell gain and those tied to the S&P 500 priced for a modest 10 point dip.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields edged 1 basis point higher to 4.01% following the data release, while 2-year notes were pegged at 4.369%.
The CME Group's FedWatch tool is showing an 83% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed next week in Washington, down from around 97.5% earlier this month, with bets on a smaller 50 basis point rate hike in December rising to around 48%.