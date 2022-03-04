Skip to main content
Why Is the Jobs Report So Important to Our Economy?
Why Is the Jobs Report So Important to Our Economy?

February Jobs Report Shows Huge 678,000 Employment Surge, But Wage Gains Stall

Workers are commanding far less influence on wage increases as they return to the job market in the post-pandemic era, at least according to data from the February employment report.

The U.S. economy added for more than expected new jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, while noting that wage increases slowed sharply, suggesting new hires are commanding far less influence on pay deals as they return to the workforce.

The Bureau for Labor Statistics said 678,000 new jobs were created in February, with headline unemployment rate falling to a post-pandemic low of 3.8%. The February tally was firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 425,000.

The BLS also revised its January jobs addition tally to 481,000 total from its original estimate of 467,000.

The BLS noted that hourly wages, however, were flat on the month, and up 5.1% on the year to $31.58 per hour, a figure that will raise huge questions as to the pace of wage inflation, its extended impact on the broader inflation reading and the ability of workers to demand higher pay as pandemic benefits fade and job openings begin to erode. Analysts had expected a month-on-month increase of around 0.6%.

TheStreet Recommends

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were marked 250 points lower while those linked to the S&P 500  and Nasdaq Composite fell 25 points and 70 points respectively.

Earlier this week, Payroll processing group ADP said in its National Employment Report, which it compiles with Moody's Analytics, that the economy added 475,000 private sector jobs last month while making a massive revision to its January total, which it changed from a loss of 301,000 to a gain of 509,000.

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
TSLACOST

Russian Nuclear Power Plant Attack, Jobs Report, Oil Surge, Costco Earnings, Tesla Union Vote - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
Three Things to Know About Okta
JIM CRAMER
SNOWOKTA

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/3: Snowflake, Okta

By Scott Rutt
Ukraine Lead
LATEST NEWS

Russian Troops Shelling Ukraine Nuclear Plant, Largest in Europe

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
A Lookback at Ford: From the Model T to the Mustang
TECHNOLOGY
FTSLA

Ford Tricked Tesla Over the Model E Name

By Luc Olinga
Walt Disney's "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance"
INVESTING
DIS

Disney Tries a New Idea at Hollywood Studios (You Don't Have to Be a Star Wars Fan)

By Colette Bennett
Las Vegas Lead JS
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Could NFTs Make Money on the Iconic Las Vegas Strip?

By Daniel Kline
Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, brought attention on the Clubhouse to new heights after hosting a conversation on the audio social app. Photo: AFP
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

By Luc Olinga
Rivian R1S Lead
TECHNOLOGY
RIVNTSLALCID

Rivian Drops Unpopular Move That Could Benefit Tesla, GM and Ford

By Luc Olinga