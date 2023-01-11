FAA System Failure Grounds ALL US Flights, Airline Stocks Slide

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System," the Agency said. "We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now."

Updated at 6:44 am EST

U.S. airline stocks moved lower Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide following the failure of a key computer system.

The FAA said its Notice to Air Missions system, known as NOTAM, had failed at around 4:18 am Eastern time, preventing it from updating pilots and flight personnel from receiving updates on conditions, facility changes, hazards and procedures. The Agency said technicians are "currently working to restore the system", but provided no timeframe for its re-start.

FlightAware, the flight tracking website, reported 760 aircraft delays into, within, or out of the United States following the FAA NOTAM update as of 6:25 am Eastern time. Flights that are already airborne are still able to communicate with traffic control towers at their take-off or arrival airports.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Free Report shares were marked 0.63% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $37.85 each. American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report fell 1.58% to $14.95 each while United Airlines (UAL) - Get Free Report was marked 1.14% lower at $45.23 each.