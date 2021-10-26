October 26, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: 3M, GE, Eli Lilly, UPS, Hasbro, Lockheed Martin
Earnings Recap: 3M, GE, Eli Lilly, UPS, Hasbro, Lockheed Martin
Updated:
Original:

Eli Lilly Stock Gains After 2021 Outlook Boost Offsets Q3 Earnings Miss

Eli Lilly boosted its 2021 profit outlook after stronger-than-expected third quarter sales offset softer profits linked to higher research and development costs.
Author:

Eli Lilly & Co.  (LLY) - Get Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Report posted softer-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, but boosted its full-year sales and profit outlook thanks to the success of its drug pipeline and big revenue gains from its newer medicines. 

Eli Lilly said adjusted profits for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.94 per share, a 26% increase from the same period last year but just shy of the Street consensus forecast of $1.98 per share. Group revenues, Eli Lilly said, rose 18% from last year to $6.773 billion, topping analysts' forecasts of a $6.64 billion tally.

Looking into the final months of the year, Eli Lilly said it sees non-GAAP earnings improving to a range of $7.95 to $8.05 per share, a 15 cent boost from the lower end of its prior forecast, with revenues in the region of $27.2 billion to $27.6 billion, up from a prior forecast of $26.8 billion to $27.4 billion. 

"Lilly demonstrated strong performance again this quarter. Revenue attributable to our newer medicines grew more than 35% and represented nearly 60% of our core business, an important indicator of our long-term growth potential," said CEO David Ricks. "With numerous positive pipeline events this quarter, we have the potential to continue to expand the number of patients we serve through new indications for both Verzenio and Jardiance."

TheStreet Recommends

"We also progressed innovative, potential best-in-class treatment options in areas with high unmet need through a regulatory submission for tirzepatide in diabetes, the initiation of a rolling submission for donanemab in early Alzheimer's disease, the submission of Jardiance in HFpEF, and positive Phase 3 results for lebrikizumab in patients with atopic dermatitis," he added.  

Eli Lilly shares were marked 0.4% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $246.00 each.

Worldwide sales of its COVID antibody treatment hit $217 million Eli Lilly said, up 45% from the prior period. Trulicity, the group's blockbuster diabetes treatment, notched $1.6 billion in global sales, a 45% increase from last year.

Earlier in the quarter, Eli LIlly it will file seek approval for its donanemab Alzheimer's treatment from the Food & Drug Administration later this year.

general-electric (1)
MARKETS

General Electric Tops Q3 Earnings, Lifts Profit Outlook, Narrows 2021 Cash Flow Forecast

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow, S&P Extend Record Push As Earnings Impress; GE, UPS, Facebook Leap

DraftKings Lead
MARKETS

DraftKings Stock Surges After Scrapping $22.4 Billion Entain Takeover Bid

211015Fertilizer_1200x628
Sponsored Story

Soaring Fertilizer Prices Could Force Farmers Into Tough Decisions

Lockheed Martin's Results Top Estimates, but Notes Risks to F-35 Program
EARNINGS

Lockheed Martin Stock Falls on Third-Quarter Sales Miss

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Gain on Earnings, Facebook Moves Into Metaverse, Tesla Worth A Trillion - 5 Things You Must Know

Warning: You Probably Didn't Know That This Popular Social Security Benefit Expires in April
RETIREMENT

How Inflation Hits Social Security Benefits

Marietta Georgia sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Rainiest Cities in the U.S.