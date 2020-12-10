ECB Boosts Pandemic Bond Buying, Holds Rates at Near Zero in Final Push For Growth

The European Central Bank vowed to keep rates at near zero, or below, for at least the next two years, while pledging to buy billions worth of government bonds in a final push to stoke growth and inflation in the pandemic-hit economy.

The European Central Bank boosted its emergency bond purchases by €500 billion Thursday, while increasing its legacy quantitative easing program, amid myriad regional risks including a disruptive Brexit and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB left each of its key interest rates unchanged at record lows, including the -0.5% charge it applies to overnight deposits in the Eurosystem, and vowed to keep them at near zero or below until inflation in the region 'robustly' converges to its "close to but below" 2% target.

The central bank's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program was increased by €500 billion to €1.835 trillion, with the duration pushed to 2022, while bond purchases under its existing QE program will be upped by €20 billion to a monthly pace of €40 billion per month. The ECB also made changes to a series of measures it provides to regional banks in order to ease the impact of its negative rate policy while inducing them to provide new loans and lines of credit to the broader economy.

"The monetary policy measures taken today will contribute to preserving favourable financing conditions over the pandemic period, thereby supporting the flow of credit to all sectors of the economy, underpinning economic activity and safeguarding medium-term price stability," the ECB said in a statement that followed their interest rate and purchase decisions. "We will also continue to monitor developments in the exchange rate with regard to their possible implications for the medium-term inflation outlook."

"The Governing Council therefore continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry," the statement added.

The euro, which has risen some 4.3% against the U.S. dollar since late September, was little-changed following the ECB rate decision and was changing hands at 1.2117 on foreign exchange markets.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will address the media -- and deliver fresh inflation and growth forecasts -- at 8:30 am Eastern time.