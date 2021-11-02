DuPont Buys Rogers Corp. For $5.2 Billion, Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Lowers 2021 Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday and confirmed plans to buy engineering materials maker Rogers Corp. ROG for around $5.2 billion.

Shares in the group slumped, however, after it nudged its full-year earnings and sales forecasts lower, citing "a deceleration in order patterns" linked to the global semiconductor shortage.

DuPont said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $1.15 per share, an 89% increase from the same period last year and 3 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, DuPont said, rose 18% to $4.3 billon, again topping analysts' estimates of a $4.14 billion tally.

The group also said it had reached an agreement to buy Rogers Corp. for $277 per share for Chandler, Arizona-based Rogers, a 33% premium to last night's close that would value the group at just over $4 billion. DuPont also said it would divest a "substantial portion' of its mobility and materials segment.

Looking into the final months of the year, DuPont said it sees sales in the region of $16.3 to $16.4 billion, down from its August mid-point forecast of $16.5 billion, and adjusted earnings of between $4.18 and $4.22 per share, down from a mid-point forecast of $4.27 per share.

"With today's announcements, we are sharpening our focus on high-growth, high-value opportunities in sectors with steady long-term secular growth trends where our global innovation leadership enables a competitive advantage," said CEO Ed Breen. "Moving forward, our portfolio will be centered on key pillars – electronics, water, protection, industrial technologies and next generation automotive."

"We are committed to investing in each of these pillars organically and through strategic acquisitions to maximize our capabilities in areas that enable our customers to grow by delivering next generation technologies and sustainable high value-added solutions," he added. "These strategic steps are expected to create tremendous opportunities for DuPont and Rogers employees and unlock significant value for shareholders."

DuPont shares were marked 3.5% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release and takeover confirmation to indicate an opening bell price of $68.75 each. Rogers shares were little-changed at $208.23 each.