Dow and S&P 500 Set Records as Coronavirus Spread Slowing

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 all-time highs after China said the number of new coronavirus infections slowed to the lowest rate in nearly two weeks. Coronavirus update: 1,117 deaths, 45,204 infected BP is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The European oil giant has set a "net zero" target for emissions by 2050.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 set all-time highs after China said the number of new coronavirus infections slowed to the lowest rate in nearly two weeks.

The Dow jumped 202 points, or 0.69%, to 29,478, the S&P 500 was up 0.41% and the Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

The coronavirus outbreak - the World Health Organization said the official name for the disease caused by the new coronavirus is Covid-19 - has killed 1,116 people and infected an additional 45,200.

But the rate of infections is slowing and China's National Health Commission was hopeful that the spread of the virus around China, the world's second-largest economy, has peaked.

The broader impact of the virus on China's growth, as well as its influence on economies around the world, has yet to be quantified, however.

"We are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, adding that there will "very likely be some effects on the United States." Powell will appear before the Senate Banking Committee Wednesday.

Powell didn't specifically say whether the coronavirus outbreak changed the Fed's expectations for U.S. economic growth.

When asked about the impact from the virus on the U.S. economy Powell said it was "too early to say."

Sen. Bernie Sanders was declared the winner and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., came in a very close second in a tight race for the Democratic presidential nomination in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

Wall Street's reaction to the Sanders win was muted as many investors don't think the senator can win the presidency or believe that if he wins his socialist beliefs and anti-establishment proposals won't pass muster with Congress.

CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but forecast fiscal-year profit that was modestly shy of Wall Street forecasts.

Looking into its current fiscal year, CVS said it expects adjusted earnings of between $7.04 to $7.14 a share, compared with analysts' forecasts of $7.15.

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report tumbled Wednesday despite beating analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and sales estimates as investors seek more clarity about the company’s path to profitability amid improvements by its bigger rival, Uber UBER.

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report said it expects the coronavirus to have a material impact of 55 cents to 65 cents a share in fiscal 2020. The estimate was a worst-case scenario in which the Miami cruise company had to suspend all its operations in Asia through the end of April.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report fell sharply Wednesday after posting a slump in holiday sales and narrower profit margins as new CEO Mark Tritton attempts to revive the struggling home-goods retailer.

BP (BP) - Get Report is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The European oil giant has set a "net zero" target for emissions by 2050, a goal it said will require a "fundamental changes" under new CEO Bernard Looney.

