Dow Holds Higher but Stocks Go Wobbly on Busy Earnings Day

Stocks turned mixed as investors looked for support from stronger-than-expected earnings from Apple and other blue-chip companies. General Electric is Real Money's Stock of the Day. GE posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said its 2020 industrial profits and cash flow would improve notably in 2020. Boeing posted a sharp fourth-quarter loss as the billions in costs linked to the ongoing delay of the grounded 737 MAX hammered the planemaker's top and bottom lines. Despite the losses, Boeing shares rose Wednesday.

Stocks turned mixed Wednesday as investors looked for support from stronger-than-expected earnings from Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and other blue-chip companies that, for now, were offsetting concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Asia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31 points, or 0.11%, to 28,754, the S&P 500 gained 0.17% but the Nasdaq moved lower, falling 0.15%.

Apple smashed fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts, thanks in part to robust demand for its new suite of iPhones. But the tech giant cautioned that it was monitoring the spread of the coronavirus "very closely" in China, where around 380 manufacturing facilities feed into its supply chain.

The spread of the virus has showed no signs of abating with the number of confirmed cases rising past 6,000, a figure greater than the total number of infections from the SARS outbreak in 2003. The number of fatalities also has risen sharply to 132.

General Electric (GE) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said its 2020 industrial profits and cash flow will improve notably in 2020 as the ongoing turnaround under CEO Larry Culp continues to win over investors.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report posted a sharp fourth-quarter loss as the billions in costs linked to the ongoing delay of the grounded 737 MAX hammered the planemaker's top and bottom lines. Boeing reported its first annual loss since 1997. Despite the losses, Boeing shares rose Wednesday.

AT&T's (T) - Get Report fourth-quarter earnings topped estimates and the telecommunications, media and entertainment giant reaffirmed its full-year profit guidance as it prepares for its launch of its HBO Max streaming service later this year.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report posted fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat analysts' forecasts as comparable same-store sales rose 5.1% in the U.S., beating the average estimate for 4.7% growth. Worldwide same-store sales also topped projections.

Mastercard (MA) - Get Report, the credit-card giant, beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecasts, more than doubling its profit from a year earlier.

After the closing bell Wednesday earnings reports are expected from Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA and Lam Research LRCX.

Microsoft, Facebook, Mastercard and Lam Research are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

Investors on Wednesday also will be looking to the Federal Reserve's policy statement at 2 p.m. ET. Although economists are expecting the Fed to make no changes to interest rates, Chairman Jerome Powell could signal tweaks to the central bank's schedule of $60 billion a month in bond purchases.