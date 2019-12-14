Dow Jones Winners and Losers This Week- Dec. 14

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at all-time highs after phase one of the U.S.-China trade deal was announced.

Jim Cramer has a list of stocks you should consider buying if phase one of the China trade deal includes unfettered financials to come into China.



Dow Jones Industrial Winners This Week

1) American Express Company (AXP) - Get Report | Percentage Increase: +3.41% | Friday Closing Price: $124.72

Despite mixed initial reactions from the markets when phase one was announced, American Express Company lead the Dow Jones to new highs after the trade deal agreement.

American Express Company Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates American Express Company a Buy with a rating score of A.

2) Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) - Get Report | Percentage Increase: +3.33% | Friday Closing Price: $45.30

Jim Cramer told his audience on Mad Money that he is bullish on Cisco this week. Cisco led the charge for the Dow Jones Thursday when it was announced a deal was likely happening before the Dec. 15 tariffs deadline.

Cisco Systems Inc Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cisco Systems Inc as a Buy with a rating score of B.

3) Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - Get Report | Percentage Increase: +1.97% | Friday Closing Price: $145.53

The U.S.-China trade deal sparked Caterpillar to rise this week but Jim Cramer is still cautious about the industrials. Jim thinks estimates are too high for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Caterpillar as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

Dow Jones Industrial Losers This Week

1) Boeing Company (BA) - Get Report | Percentage Decrease: -3.51% | Friday Closing Price: $341.67

Despite encouraging 737 max orders, shares slipped early this week for Boeing. Shares continued its slide after the FAA announced Boeing will not get approval for 737 Max to return in December.

Boeing Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Boeing a Hold with a rating score of C+.

2) 3M Company (MMM) - Get Report | Percentage Decrease: -1.56% | Friday Closing Price: $168.79

A Citi analyst started the week off on the wrong foot for 3M by downgrading the stock on Monday. 3M got another downgrade from UBS on Thursday and shared the same concerns at the Citi analyst regarding the growing chemical-exposure litigation-related risks.

3M Company Quantitative Analysis

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates 3M Company as a Buy with a rating score of B.

3) Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report | Percentage Decrease: -1.28% | Friday Closing Price: $57.88

The glow up from the plan to become private is facing financing-related challenges that put the $50 billion buyout plan in jeopardy.

Walgreens Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Walgreens as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.