Stocks fall after private employers in the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs in July.

Stocks declined Wednesday after private employers in the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs in July, suggesting an uneven recovery as pandemic concerns and supply chain disruptions hold back gains in the employment sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 191 points, or 0.55%, to 34,924, the S&P 500 declined 0.35% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.07%. Stocks finished higher Tuesday with the S&P 500 closing at a record high.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury declined Wednesday to 1.131%.

Payroll processing company ADP said private-sector jobs last month rose by only 330,000, the smallest gain since February and well below economists' forecasts of 695,000.

“The labor market recovery continues to exhibit uneven progress, but progress nonetheless. July payroll data reports a marked slowdown from the second-quarter pace in jobs growth,” said ADP's chief economist, Nela Richardson.

“For the fifth straight month the leisure and hospitality sector is the fastest growing industry, though gains have softened. The slowdown in the recovery has also impacted companies of all sizes."

Richardson added that "bottlenecks in hiring" were holding back stronger employment gains and she noted fresh COVID-19 concerns. She expects that the "barriers should ebb in coming months, with stronger monthly gains ahead as a result."

The ADP report served as a precursor to the release Friday of the official U.S. jobs report for July. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect the U.S. to have added 850,00 jobs last month, about flat with June.

Wall Street also was monitoring mixed corporate earnings reports and the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 across the globe.

Earnings season has been strong with about 87% of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings and revenue beats, according to FactSet. Just under 70% of the S&P 500 now has reported earnings.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report declined Wednesday after the automaker posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings but lifted its full-year profit guidance.