Stocks Turn Higher Despite Grim Payrolls Data

Stocks are higher as President Trump pushes for a reopening of the U.S. economy as investors digest a loss of more than 20 million private payroll jobs in the U.S. during April.

Stocks rose Wednesday as President Donald Trump pushed for a reopening of the U.S. economy and investors digested a loss of more than 20 million private payroll jobs in the U.S. during April as the coronavirus pandemic ripped through the world’s biggest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85 points, 0.36%, to 23,968, the S&P 500 was up 0.49% and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.

Trump, speaking in Phoenix during his first trip outside of Washington in more than a month, said he wants the U.S. economy to reopen but acknowledged some people will be “badly affected” if coronavirus infections increase as lockdowns are eased.

“Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes,” the president said. “But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon.”

“There’ll be more death,” he said in an interview with ABC News later on Tuesday. “The virus will pass, with or without a vaccine. And I think we’re doing very well on the vaccines but, with or without a vaccine, it’s going to pass, and we’re going to be back to normal."

The president is pushing to reopen the economy just as ADP and Moody's Analytics reported Wednesday that U.S. companies reduced payrolls by 20.236 million through mid-April, the steepest drop ever, as the worst of the coronavirus-induced economic freeze began claiming vast numbers of full and part-time positions.

While a rearview mirror look, the numbers paint a somber picture of an economy that systematically shut down as the coronavirus pandemic and fear of contagion shuttered businesses and forced millions to seek jobless benefits - some 30 million from mid-March to the end of April, according to weekly figures released by the Labor Department.

The nonfarm payroll figures for April will be released Friday.

"Unfortunately we should get comfortable with unprecedented pressure on the labor market despite pockets of the country reopening. This pandemic has systemically changed the way we live and work," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade.

"If these job losses end up being permanent that’s a horse of a different color due to the negative effect it will have on spending and the economy," he added.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the U.S. economy has to be opened gradually.

“The shutdown can’t go on forever because if it does, deep into the second half, then I think you risk getting into a financial crisis or even a depression scenario,” Bullard told CNBC on Wednesday. “And if you get into that I think even health outcomes would be way worse.”

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report reported a sharp profit decline in the fiscal second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut its theme parks, closed movie theaters and cut ESPN's programming due to the suspension of most professional sports.

The entertainment giant suspended its semi-annual dividend following a $1.4 billion hit to second-quarter profit that overshadowed impressive subscriber gains at its Disney+ streaming service.

Disney said it would take "phased" approach to theme park re-openings after noting the division was responsible for around $1 billion of the second-quarter profit drop. Disney said Shanghai Disneyland will reopen May 11.

CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings as coronavirus lockdowns boosted retail and pharmacy sales as customers stockpiled household items and medical prescriptions.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of 62 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates of 40 cents, and said "considerable planning" was underway to restart its North American operations.