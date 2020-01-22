Dow Gets Lift From IBM, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Records

Stocks rise as China moves swiftly to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus. IBM lifts the Dow after an earnings beat.

Stocks rose Wednesday as China moved swiftly to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus. China's National Health Commission confirmed about 470 cases of the deadly coronavirus, which causes pneumonia, and nine fatalities. International Business Machines is Real Money's Stock of the Day. The tech giant posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued a robust profit outlook for 2020.

Stocks rose Wednesday, global stocks steadied and risk sentiment improved as China moved swiftly to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

China's National Health Commission said Wednesday it has confirmed about 470 cases of the deadly coronavirus, which causes pneumonia, and nine fatalities. The government also said it was taking steps to limit the spread of the virus heading into the Lunar New Year celebrations later this week.

China's reaction to the virus, as well as its cooperation with World Health Organization officials, helped global markets steady, with investors shifting their focus to strong earnings reports from the likes of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65 points, or 0.22%, to 29,244, the S&P 500 was up 0.29% and the Nasdaq gained 0.47%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time intraday highs.

IBM was the leading gainer on the Dow.

Donald Trump, in an interview with CNBC, said growth in the U.S. economy would have been closer to 4% if it weren’t for the lingering effects of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

“That was a big blip that should not have taken place. It should not have happened. But it’s one of those things. But we had Boeing. We had the big strike with General Motors. We had things happen that are very unusual to happen,” Trump said in an interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He also called Boeing a "very disappointing company" in the CNBC interview.

International Business Machines posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued a robust profit outlook for 2020 as a long-term shift to cloud computing gains traction.

Netflix declined Wednesday after the streaming giant added fewer domestic subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter but topped expectations for overseas expansion.

Netflix added 550,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, below estimates of 600,000. The company pinned the miss on pricing changes and the launch of rival services in the U.S., such as those from Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but slowing sales of Remicade hit the healthcare giant's revenue growth.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report posted fourth-quarter earnings that were largely in line with Wall Street forecasts and the medical device maker raised its first-quarter and full-year profit forecasts amid strong demand for its diabetes monitoring devices.

Tesla TSLA rose Wednesday, lifting the market cap of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company past the $100 billion mark and extending a run that has taken his company past the likes of Ford (F) - Get Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Report and Volkswagen in less than a decade.